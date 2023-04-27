The Seventh Doctor versus the Vashta Nerada in Far From Home

🚨 THE SEVENTH DOCTOR FACES THE VASHTA NERADA! 🚨



A brand-new box set of #DoctorWho audio adventures arrives this June! pic.twitter.com/GV3kmP0e50 — Big Finish Insider (@bigfinish) April 27, 2023

Question mark umbrellas at the ready as the Seventh Doctor’s travels take him to the recent past and the far future in two full-cast audio adventures due for release in June 2023.

Sylvester McCoy returns in Far From Home, a brand-new box set from Big Finish Productions, alongside Christopher Naylor and Eleanor Crooks as his unexpectedly-out-of-time companions.

Harry and Naomi are back in the TARDIS, travelling with a very different Doctor to the one they first met – and he has promised to get them home…



The TARDIS takes them to Earth, but a dangerous era decades before their own. And when they visit the aftermath of a distant supernova, Harry is keener than ever to return to home comforts. But Naomi isn’t so certain…

Doctor Who – The Seventh Doctor Adventures: Far From Home is now available to own as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or digital download (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

“Operation Dusk” by Alfie Shaw (three parts)



London during the Blitz, a city covered in darkness. It keeps everyone safe – until the darkness gets hungry. As the questions and victims mount up, the Doctor, Harry and Naomi are called in to investigate.



Why have the Vashta Nerada on Earth started eating people? And, perhaps more importantly, why didn’t they eat the cat?

“Naomi’s Ark” by Alison Winter (three parts)



Caught up in a galactic evacuation triggered by a supernova, Naomi is separated from her friends, in the company of some very unusual aliens.



The Doctor and Harry are stranded too – and any attempt to reach Naomi is at the expense of a precious, endangered civilisation – one that rivals the Time Lords for longevity and wisdom…



How far will the Doctor go for his friends?

Producer Emma Haigh said: “I’m thrilled Harry and Naomi are still travelling with the Doctor. These adventures take them to London during the second world war, working with MI5, and on to help an endangered civilization, which sees our intrepid trio become separated.

“Will they find each other again? These stories will hear each of them tested and explore what home means to our heroes.”



This release comes with a bonus audiobook download Interlude, entitled Frozen Worlds, written by Katharine Armitage and performed by Sophie Aldred, which is not available separately.

All of time and space …