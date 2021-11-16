UNIT: Nemesis – Between Two Worlds launches new Doctor Who audio spinoff saga

UNIT: Nemesis – Between Two Worlds is the first of four box sets that will ultimately span 16 episodes and two years ...

A jewel robbery in London, an unexplained stone arch in Edinburgh, or an Ice Warrior in Australia … Nothing fazes the UNIT team, back on duty in a brand new set of full cast audio adventures, released today from Big Finish Productions.

Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) is the Head of Scientific Research for the Unified Intelligence Taskforce; an international initiative to investigate and confront alien attacks across the planet Earth. The daughter of the legendary Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart, Kate and her team battle against the universe’s greatest threats.

In UNIT: Nemesis – Between Two Worlds, audio regulars Osgood (Ingrid Oliver), Josh Carter (James Joyce) and Jacqui McGee (Tracy Wiles) are joined for the first time by Fourth Doctor companions Harry Sullivan (Christopher Naylor) and Naomi Cross (Eleanor Crooks) as they take on rogue Time Lord, the Eleven, played by the amazing Mark Bonnar.

But is he their ultimate nemesis, or is there something even more evil to be encountered? And how is the Curator (Tom Baker) involved?

UNIT: Nemesis – Between Two Worlds is the first of four volumes now available to own as a collector’s edition CD or a digital download from www.bigfinish.com.

The four stories in this box set are:

“The Enemy Beyond” by Andrew Smith — In a UNIT facility beneath Edinburgh Castle, Kate and Osgood work to unlock the mystery of a stone arch discovered buried in a prehistoric rock formation. When the arch takes one of their number away to a strange, bleak world, it leads to an encounter with a Time Lord. One with multiple personalities. Soon the Eleven is loose on the streets of Edinburgh and plotting to seize the arch from UNIT by any means necessary.



“Fire and Ice” by John Dorney — When Kate needs Harry Sullivan’s help with a threat from the Eleven, she and Osgood travel to Australia to meet him. He’s there with Naomi Cross, investigating footage of an apparent UFO crash that turned up on social media. They find themselves caught in the middle of a conflict between Ice Warriors. And one Ice Warrior isn’t so icy –in fact, he’s red hot. And getting hotter…



“Eleven’s Eleven” by Lisa McMullin — A series of jewel robberies in London and the Home Counties draws the attention of UNIT when it’s discovered that some of the stolen gems are alien in origin. The robberies are the work of an organised criminal gang led by East End villain Ava Drake. But Ava has a new, ruthless partner. The Eleven has promised her riches, and for him the gems are a means to defeat UNIT and regain the arch.



“The Curator’s Gambit” by Andrew Smith — The arch is taken to the Under Gallery for safe keeping, under the protection of the Curator. When the Eleven penetrates the Gallery’s security, the Curator initiates an emergency plan. He and UNIT play a game of cat and mouse with their pursuers within the Under Gallery’s original location, Hampton Court Palace.

Co-producer Emily Cook said: “On a submersible off the west coast of Scotland, marine biologist Professor Adam Merchant (James MacCallum) discovers a large stone arch which has apparently been buried for millions of years. Where has this mysterious arch come from? And where does it lead to? UNIT is on the case! Unfortunately, someone else is too…”

Actor Mark Bonnar added: “Recording Between Two Worlds was great as it was a whole different bunch of people, and a different set-up. I didn’t know much about UNIT before. It’s ostensibly a Doctor Who range but there are all these strands that cross over. Big Finish has set up this world in which lots of people can co-exist –it’s a really clever thing that they’ve done.

“It’s always good playing the Eleven and I’m looking forward to hearing what the writers have got up their sleeves for him next time round. As long as they keep having great ideas, I’m more than happy to keep playing him. Why would you want to stop doing something as much fun as this?”