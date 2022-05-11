Unbound Doctor of War’s ‘Destiny’ unfolds

The story details and cover art are today revealed for the second Doctor of War box set in the Doctor Who — Unbound range, due for release in September 2022 by Big Finish Productions.

Colin Baker returns as the Warrior — a new incarnation of the War Doctor — in three full-cast audio adventures. As the Time Lord explores a corrupt timeline of the Time War, he encounters Leela (Louise Jameson), the Master (Geoffrey Beevers), and Davros (Terry Molloy)!



The Warrior commences a search for the Key to Time — the legendary artefact which the Guardians of Time used to maintain the equilibrium of time itself — and is assigned a very unexpected new companion.



Doctor Who Unbound: Doctor of War — Destiny is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or as a digital download only (for just £16.99) from www.bigfinish.com.

Times have changed. A choice was made and the universe diverged. And now all of history is at war.



One man stands at the centre of it all. But whose side is he on? Is he with the angels? Or the demons? And does anyone even know which is which?



He was a Doctor once, but now he is Doctor no more. He is the Warrior. The Doctor of War.

“Who Am I?” By Nigel Fairs — The Tesh and the Sevateem are at war, obeying the orders of their God Xoanon. But they cannot know their battle has a higher purpose, one led by the Time Lord responsible for Xoanon’s condition. A Time Lord called… the Master.



“Time Killers” By Lizzie Hopley — Arriving on Marinus in search of a temporal weapon, the Warrior and the Master are confronted by a place where time literally is money. As the Master finds himself in changed circumstances, the Warrior finds himself with a deadly decision to make.



“The Key To Key To Time” By Tim Foley — As battle continues to rage across the history of the cosmos, the White Guardian opts to provide the Warrior with a way out… located at the end of a dangerous quest, with an even more dangerous companion. But can a Time War ever truly end?

The outstanding guest cast also includes Philip Hurd-Wood (The Sarah Jane Adventures), Nichola McAuliffe (Doctor Who, Tomorrow Never Dies), Remmie Milner (Save Me, His Dark Materials), Justin Salinger (Hanna, Everest), Anna Savva (The Durrells), and Akshay Khanna (Chloe).



Producer David Richardson said: “I was thrilled by the massively positive response to the first box set. Unbound is a kind of creative madness – we’ve taken Doctor Who lore from the 70s, mashed it up with the Time War and gone in a brand-new direction. And that’s how this box set begins, as Leela is introduced into the life of a Time Lord. But what if that Time Lord was the Master?”



Colin Baker added: “It’s a complicated story and it was a delight to do because it was chaotic and crazy. It’s all about confronting realities, being subsumed by them and being reborn and regurgitated.



“It’s a sequence of trials by combat and the poor old Warrior has to battle through them again and again. If I were a listener, I would be entranced by it because every time you think you’re standing on solid ground, the sand shifts and you’re somewhere else where something even worse is happening. It’s a fascinating tale.”