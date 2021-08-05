More 12th Doctor audio adventures from Dudman and Big Finish

Jayson Peters
 Jacob Dudman returns as the Twelfth Doctor in a brand-new volume of full cast audio adventures from Big Finish. 

Due for release in February 2022, Timejacked! finds the Twelfth Doctor (played on TV by Peter Capaldi) taken from his quiet life as a lecturer at St Luke’s and into adventure by a Time Agent on the run. The fugitive Keira Sandstrom is played by Bhavnisha Parmar, who will be familiar to TV Doctor Who fans as Yaz’s younger sister, Sonya Khan. 

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor Chronicles – Timejacked! is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (at £19.99) or digital download (at £16.99) at www.bigfinish.com

The trio of tales for the Twelfth Doctor include: 

  • Flight to Calandra by Matt Fitton 
  • Split Second by Lou Morgan 
  • The Weight of History by Lou Morgan 

Producer Alfie Shaw said: “It’s an exciting new era for the Twelfth Doctor at Big Finish, as he’s unwillingly whisked away from his duties at St Luke’s. It is always a delight to be work with Jake and Helen, and to welcome Bhav aboard the TARDIS as Keira. The chemistry between Jake and Bhav was amazing, and it was great to have everyone back in a studio. Lou and Matt have pulled together a brilliant story, perfectly capturing the spirit of the Twelfth Doctor’s TV adventures, while pushing it into new territory.” 

Jacob Dudman said: “I was delighted to create a voice for the Twelfth Doctor to suit full cast audio. It’s a character I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working on and have really grown into. I think fans will find this new ‘full cast’ format really lifts the box set to the next level! We have an epic three-hour story, told across three fantastic scripts – involving terrifying time agents, brand new planets, hatred of pears and wibbly-wobbly madness!” 

Bhavnisha Parmar added: “Working with Big Finish was an absolute dream. From the first day to the last, as a whole team – production and cast, we created some wonderful acting moments. Being back in the studio with the full cast was also a delight. Having the presence of actors and the character’s energy just brought an already exciting script to life! Jake is an amazing actor and human being. He made the days so fun and we gelled so well from the word go – I couldn’t have asked for a better scene partner.  

“What can I say about playing Keira? She’s a strong female, funny and feisty – such a treat to play her. Her emotional arc is not one you see a lot in female characters and that is a true gem about her. I’m really excited about what the future holds for the box set, for the team and for Keira! Until then…” 

