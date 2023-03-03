Past Lives: Tom Baker kicks off Once and Future Doctor Who 60th anniversary series

The Fourth Doctor is reborn and encounters faces old and new in May 2023, as the hotly-anticipated Once and Future series of full-cast audio adventures gets underway.

Episode one, Past Lives by Robert Valentine, kickstarts an epic eight-part audio drama from Big Finish Productions celebrating 60 years of Doctor Who!

The legendary Tom Baker stars, alongside Rufus Hound (as the time-meddling Monk), Jemma Redgrave (as UNIT chief Kate Stewart), Ingrid Oliver (as scientific advisor Osgood) and Sadie Miller (as Sarah Jane Smith)!



Settling as his Fourth incarnation, the Doctor goes in search of the Monk, with a vague memory that he had something to do with his ‘degeneration’.



On Earth, the Monk is meddling, bringing Sarah Jane Smith to the future UNIT HQ to steal a device for an alien race. The Doctor must help Kate Stewart and Osgood foil an invasion before he can confront the Monk about what he knows…

Producer David Richardson said: “One of the joys of this anniversary release is being able to savour things that could otherwise never happen – like the Fourth Doctor meeting Kate Stewart and Osgood, or his being reunited with Sarah Jane Smith who is living through the day she was left behind on Earth in The Hand of Fear… It sparkles with magical moments that fit beautifully within Doctor Who’s 60th year.”

Doctor Who – Once and Future: Past Lives is now available to pre-order as a standard 1-disc collector’s edition CD (+ download) or digital download only from www.bigfinish.com.



Doctor Who fans worldwide can pre-order the special edition bundle of all eight audio adventures (CD box set + download) or digital download only. The special edition CD bundle is strictly limited to just 3,000 pressings and includes numbered CDs, special bonus artworks and additional audio content, including music suites and extended behind-the-scenes interviews. A standard bundle is also available to pre-order. The standard edition does not include the extras contained in the special edition but does include behind-the-scenes features.