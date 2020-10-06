Tom Baker to star in new Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious audio drama ‘Genetics of the Daleks’

Tom Baker is set to join BBC Studios’ multi-platform Doctor Who adventure Time Lord Victorious in an all-new, full-cast audio drama from Big Finish Productions – “Genetics of the Daleks.”

There are 10,000 humans in stasis aboard Starship Future. Ten thousand humans expecting to wake up on a distant planet, their new home. But twenty years into their journey, Starship Future takes on board fuel – and something else. Something that’s been waiting, frozen in space, for a very long time.



Something malevolent.

Something with a plan.

Unless the Doctor can help, it looks like the people of Starship Future have no future at all…

“Genetics of the Daleks” has been created in partnership with Escape Hunt, the company behind the escape room, A Dalek Awakens, and can be enjoyed either as a prequel to the experience or as a standalone adventure.

Actor Tom Baker said: “Of all the monsters in all of Doctor Who, I’ve no doubt that the Daleks are the most successful, and this story is really rather good at showing why. You see, even a solitary, seemingly dead Dalek is a deadly enemy.

But after a while, old enemies can become old friends. I’m very fond of these villains, because without them I couldn’t win, and be the hero. I have two little Daleks by my bedside. They’ve become my closest friends. I look at them and I’m filled with a warm glow.”

Due for release on Dec. 10, 2020, “Genetics of the Daleks” also stars Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard, Green Wing), Clive Mantle (Alien 3, Game of Thrones), Nina Toussaint-White (Doctor Who, GameFace,) and Andrew James Spooner (Firestorm).

James Goss, producer of Time Lord Victorious, said: “It’s thrilling to see the Fourth Doctor blunder into Time Lord Victorious, encountering the last survivor of the Dalek Time Squad and taking on its deadly scheme. The script works brilliantly as a standalone story, but also expands the Time Lord Victorious universe and sets up the A Dalek Awakens escape room. It’s full of clues for both.”