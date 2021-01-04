Tom Baker marks 10 years with Big Finish Doctor Who line

1 day ago
Jayson Peters
Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures Series 10

There was a time it seemed like Tom Baker would never bring his iconic Fourth Doctor to Big Finish Productions’ popular line of full-cast Doctor Who audio dramas. But my, how time flies! And now the actor is marking his 10th year working with Big Finish in the role that made him a household name.

Tom Baker and Louise Jameson are plunging back into the Time Vortex for the next volume of Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures Series 10, due for release in February. These two brand-new full-cast audio dramas follow the Fourth Doctor and Leela into an uproarious tour through time and a prehistoric encounter with an esteemed paleontologist.

Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures Series 10 Volume 2 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set on CD and as a digital download exclusively from the Big Finish website. The volume consists of two stories: 

“Tribulations of Thadeus Nook” by Andrew Smith: It’s time for the trip of a lifetime! Come along on one of Thadeus Nook’s Time Tours. See history as it really was. Get to witness wars and assassinations! See barbarian warlords right up close! The Doctor and Leela encounter a most enterprising young gentleman – using time travel for his own financial gain. The Doctor is horrified at the irresponsibility – but it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Because Thadeus Nook is about to learn that history is often best left in the past. 

“The Primeval Design” by Helen Goldwyn: Dorset, 1830. The Doctor has taken Leela to meet Mary Anning, the noted paleontologist, but the duo immediately stumble into trouble. A body has been found in unusual circumstances. Attacked by an animal… but one of a size unknown in the area. It turns out some things might be better off staying buried. 

Taking on the role of the Doctor for his 10th year with Big Finish, Tom Baker said: “I so love doing all this, I never ever get tired. It’s as if each one is the very first one – and the more improbable it is the more I love it because I, of course, am totally improbable myself!”

All of time and space …

