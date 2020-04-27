Time Lord Victorious, multi-platform Doctor Who story, launches in 2020

BBC Studios on Monday announced a Doctor Who multi-platform story launching later this year: Time Lord Victorious.

The project will include partners such as Penguin Random House, Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Escape Hunt, Big Finish Productions, Eaglemoss Hero Collector, Immersive Everywhere, Maze Theory, BBC Books and BBC Audio, uniting to tell a brand-new Doctor Who story.

Time Lord Victorious will launch later this year, with products and experiences scheduled to launch over a 12-week period.

The “new and untold story, set within the Dark Times at the start of the universe, when even the Eternals were young,” will follow several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet Gallifrey from “a terrible race.” The story will feature the Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Doctors, companion Rose Tyler and monsters including the Daleks and the Ood, with more to be revealed over the coming months as products are announced.

“BBC Studios’ Doctor Who licensees have come together to tell an amazing epic – one that’s full of monsters, fun and heart,” said producer James Goss. “All strands of the story unite into a mighty patchwork that ranges from one end of the universe to the next. There’s more to be revealed, but the enthusiasm and ideas which the licensees have come up with are breath-taking. It’s going to be such fun.”

Goss elaborated later on social media that missing one platform doesn’t mean you will get an incomplete story experience:

Don't worry. It's been designed with people like you in mind. If you only want to listen to the audios it's a complete story. — James Goss (@gossjam) April 27, 2020

It's a complicated patchwork story that all ties together to make something massive, with lots of ways into it so that hopefully everyone gets to the end of the path they've chosen and decides to explore more. — James Goss (@gossjam) April 27, 2020

Further information about Time Lord Victorious can be found on DoctorWho.TV, where a timeline of product releases will be collated as products are announced.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER: Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.' Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Become a Patron!