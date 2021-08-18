Further Third Doctor Adventures are duo of daring adventures featuring Draconians, Devon and a devil in disguise

Cover artwork and cast are today revealed for the eighth volume of Doctor Who – The Third Doctor Adventures, with a duo of daring adventures featuring Draconians, Devon and a devil in disguise!

Doctor Who – The Third Doctor Adventures: Volume 8 is available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set (on CD for just £24.99) or a digital download (for just £19.99), exclusively at www.bigfinish.com.

Conspiracy in Space reunites the Third Doctor (Tim Treloar) with Jo Grant (Katy Manning), as they find themselves on Draconia, where a fight for the survival of the whole galaxy awaits them…

Of the adventure, Katy Manning said: “I thought the plot was really terrific, and I thought it was really representative of that era. Jo has a tremendous understanding and passion for people, and I think that comes through quite a lot in everything she does. What the Doctor likes about her was that she has a lot of gumption and bravery, although she’s a bit cheeky sometimes and that comes over in the script here and there which is lovely.

“Big Finish is the best thing for so many actors, and they just keep producing the most brilliant stuff – you’re always excited to go to work with Big Finish. It’s one of those jobs you just know is going to be good, they’re going to be great and the scripts are going to be terrific, and that’s a great freedom for actors.”

The cast are completed by Sam Stafford (The Box of Delights, The God of Phantoms) as Lieutenant Ruji, Imogen Church (Callan, Blake’s 7) as Lady Zinn, Barnaby Edwards (Doctor Who, Gallifrey) as General Chusa, Aurora Burghart (There She Goes, Masterful) as Emerald and Issy Van Randwyck (Fascinating Aïda, The Paternoster Gang) as the Grand Widow.

And The Devil’s Hoofprints finds the Third Doctor with Sarah Jane Smith (Sadie Miller) and the Brigadier (Jon Culshaw), as they uncover a story of elusive secrets… but do they really want to know the answers?

Sadie Miller said: “There’s this great mythology around these Devonshire mysteries, where it’s just so spooky as well as being science fiction. I really enjoy the stories where the Doctor goes back to Earth’s past, and gets to interact with tangible characters whilst still having that alien element – so it’s a lovely mix of things, this adventure.

“It’s very Dickensian in the way that A Christmas Carol is, where you have a character who goes on their own redemptive journey. It has lots of layers to it that a good Christmas story does, with cosy moments between characters and the thrills and chills, but you also get to really go on a journey with a character and really see them come full circle.”

And the cast are completed by Derek Griffiths (Coronation Street, Play School) as Rev Mr Woolsgrove, Barnaby Kay (Wallander, New Tricks) as Chilton, Robert Daws (Poldark, The War Master) as Sir Basil Hexworthy, Carolyn Seymour (Survivors, Star Trek) as Mrs Plymtree and Nicholas Briggs as the Icewalker.

Tim Treloar’s Third Doctor is getting by with a little help from his friends this October, in two brand new full cast audio adventures from Big Finish.

