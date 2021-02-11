But first, check in with the Doctor’s granddaughter in post-Dalek Invasion London …

Big Finish Productions’ Doctor Who: The Early Adventures is back with old stories with new developments, and old friends with new faces (or voices?) in two full-cast audio dramas due for release in August 2021.



These new adventures include new casting for a classic character, but it means more Dodo in Doctor Who at last for those fans wanting to see (or hear) more from the character who abruptly disappeared from airwaves in the middle of “The War Machines.”

In “After the Daleks,” discover what happens in the aftermath of TV’s “Dalek Invasion of Earth,” first broadcast in 1964. Carole Ann Ford reprises her original role as classic companion Susan Foreman, the Doctor’s granddaughter, and Lucy Briers (Pride and Prejudice, Emma) steps into her mother Ann Davies’ shoes as Jenny Chaplin, one of the London residents caught up in the chaos.

“’The Dalek Invasion of Earth’ is a classic Doctor Who story – in both senses of the term – and it is so easy to see why,” producer Alfie Shaw said in a statement. “Nearly fifty years later, the shots of Daleks patrolling around familiar landmarks in London are still such powerful images and continue to be relevant after all this time.

“What’s brilliant about After the Daleks is that we get to learn the consequences of the occupation, the effects it has on those who survive, both as individuals and as a society. The Doctor told Susan to have no regrets or anxieties and to go forward in all her beliefs, but that’s a big thing to ask when she undergoes such a change in her life. She’s no longer a traveler, having to help rebuild what, to her, is an alien society. Roland’s script does a great job of taking the ideas of that speech and testing them against the realities of a post-occupation society that’s full of anxieties and regrets.”

In “The Secrets of Det-Sen,” we learn of the events preceding “The Abominable Snowmen,” originally broadcast in 1967. For the first time on audio, Lauren Cornelius takes on the iconic role of Dodo Chaplet alongside Peter Purves in the dual roles of the First Doctor and Steven Taylor.

Dodo in Doctor Who was originally portrayed by Jackie Lane, and only three of her black-and-white episodes still exist in a complete form in BBC archives.

“I know there’s been a growing demand for more stories with Dodo, and so it’s a delight to be able to make that happen,” Shaw said. “Lauren is fantastic in the role, and I can’t wait for listeners to hear her in action!”

Both Doctor Who – The Early Adventures: After the Daleks by Roland Moore and Doctor Who – The Early Adventures: The Secrets of Det-Sen are now available to pre-order as collector’s edition box sets on CD and as digital downloads from bigfinish.com.