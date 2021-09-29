New details for The Year of Martha Jones and Marina Sirtis’ Doctor Who debut

It’s time to discover what Martha Jones did in the Year That Never Was, as her story is told in the brand-new box set of full cast audio adventures from Big Finish Productions and the worlds of Doctor Who …

Set for release in December 2021, today the stories and full cast are released for The Year of Martha Jones, as Martha (Freema Agyeman) and her mother Francine (Adjoa Andoh) fight for survival alongside allies Karen (Marina Sirtis, Star Trek’s Deanna Troi) and Jessie Grant (Lorelei King), and defend the Earth against agents of the Master Mr. Strand (Gethin Anthony) and Miss Beecham (Julie Graham).

The Year of Martha Jones is available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (at £19.99) or digital download (at £16.99), at www.bigfinish.com.

The Master has won. He has stolen humanity’s future and imprisoned his nemesis, ruling the Earth with an army of deadly Toclafane.



But Martha Jones escaped, and now walks the Earth, telling stories of the Doctor. Above all else, humanity needs hope. And Martha will carry that hope across the world…

”The Last Diner” by James Goss – Martha arrives on the west coast of the US and finds an old friend waiting to make contact. A desperate group gathers for her stories. But when Francine arrives, escaped from the Valiant, she isn’t so keen to hear about the Doctor…



”Silver Medal” by Tim Foley – Martha journeys to a forest camp, hidden from Toclafane patrols. It’s somewhere she’s been before with the Doctor, more than a century ago – where the silver mines held a deadly secret. The resistance are ready to risk everything, but there’ll be no prize for second place.



”Decieved” by Matt Fitton – The Master’s minions are competing to please him. And agents Beecham and Strand believe nothing would please him more than finding the Doctor’s stray companion. As Martha and friends hide out in Vegas, the Toclafane arrive. How many levels of deception must be uncovered for Martha to reach the truth?

The cast are completed by Serin Ibrahim as Martha’s friend Holly, Ewart James Walters as friend Tucker, Clare Louise Connolly as the Toclafane, Judith Chandler as tech expert Marion, Ellie Darvill as the fiesty Baby Lizzie and Ronan Summers in the roles of camp members Dustin and Jimmy.

Script editor Matt Fitton said: “When Freema came on board with Big Finish, this idea was irresistible: to hear something of The Year of Martha Jones, as she walked the Earth telling stories of the Doctor to inspire the human race. Martha steps up and takes on responsibility for saving the world, going against the Master, his agents and the Toclafane.

“These tales show her strength, determination – and with her mother along for the ride as well, we have something of a Jones family reunion. But how is that possible when we last saw Francine imprisoned on the Valiant? All will be revealed…”