The late John Hurt’s War Doctor ‘Begins’ anew with new star at Big Finish

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
DriveThruRPG.com
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Best Selling RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
  • Jonathon Carley
    Jonathon Carley
  • The War Doctor Begins

Big Finish, in association with BBC Studios, today announced a forthcoming full-cast audio drama series, Doctor Who: The War Doctor Begins, in which newcomer Jonathon Carley will star in four brand-new box sets of adventures for the Doctor’s disavowed alter ego

Due for release starting in June 2021, each volume of the Doctor Who: The War Doctor Begins series is now available for pre-order exclusively from the Big Finish website.

John Hurt as the War Doctor with Matt Smith (Eleventh Doctor) and David Tennant (Tenth Doctor) in the 50th anniversary Doctor Who special “The Day of the Doctor.”

The War Doctor was introduced in the 2013 television story, The Name of the Doctor. Originally portrayed by Sir John Hurt, the character appeared in two further stories during Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary year, The Night of the Doctor and The Day of the Doctor, before going on to feature in 12 audio adventures at Big Finish. Hurt’s passing in 2017 brought the curtain down on the War Doctor’s further adventures but now his origin story can finally be told.

Actor Jonathon Carley said: “I honestly can’t tell you how much of a privilege and an honor it is to not only be working with the incredibly talented team at Big Finish but also to be playing the War Doctor. It is more than I could ever have expected. 

“Stepping into the sturdy boots of a character established by the late, great Sir John Hurt would be a challenge for any actor. But the team have been so supportive and creative in their approach to exploring further facets of this complex incarnation.  

“This is a cracking set of stories so it will be wonderful to put a spotlight on the rarely glimpsed early life of the War Doctor and the trials he faces, finding his new place in the Time War. I hope listeners are as eager to embrace that journey as I am.” 

“The name I chose is the Doctor. The name you choose, it’s like a promise you make. He’s the one who broke the promise. He is my secret.” 

THE ELEVENTH DOCTOR

Big Finish creative director Nicholas Briggs added: “Jonathon is a real find. Many will be familiar with the uncanny accuracy of his War Doctor vocals from various online projects. But there’s more to a good performance than just an impersonation. You need imagination, emotion, sensitivity… essentially, great acting!  

“I worked really closely with John Hurt on our original The War Doctor releases, and although we only worked together for a short time, such was his commitment, charm and openness that he allowed me to feel something of a connection with him. And I can confidently say that what Jonathon is doing here will be a fitting tribute to John, in honor of his great work in the role.”

Big Finish said further details about Doctor Who: The War Doctor Begins, including writers and story details, will be announced nearer the release date.

All of time and space …

animated series Daleks! First look at Doctor Who animated spinoff DALEKS!
Doctor Who: Colony of Fear Fifth and Sixth Doctors round out monthly Big Finish releases in early 2021
The Paternoster Gang: Heritage 4 Victorian Christmas surprise in October from Doctor Who spinoff stars
Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks First look at Doctor Who holiday special ‘Revolution of the Daleks’
Doctor Who animators bringing back The Faceless Ones BBC America airs Doctor Who ‘The Faceless Ones’ animated reconstruction
Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious audio drama – Genetics of the Daleks Tom Baker to star in new Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious audio drama ‘Genetics of the Daleks’

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics