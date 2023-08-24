The War Doctor Begins: Enemy Mine details revealed

The Eighth Doctor and War Doctor appear together once more …

Cover artwork, cast and story details were revealed today by Big Finish Productions for the final volume of The War Doctor Begins series, due for release in December.

The War Doctor Begins: Enemy Mine brings to a close the story of Case (Ajjaz Awad), the Berserker Class cyborg Dalek/human hybrid fighting the Time War. But will salvation come with a familiar face?

Ten years on from the surprise Doctor Who anniversary special, The Night of the Doctor, the Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann) and the War Doctor (Jonathon Carley) appear together in the same episode!

Doctor Who – The War Doctor Begins: Enemy Mine is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

The Doctor is no more. A warrior has joined the Time War between the Daleks and Gallifrey. But how far will he go? What lines will he cross? How much of himself will he sacrifice?



“The Hybrid’s Choice” by Ajjaz Awad-Ibrahim

The War Doctor believes Case is dead. But her true fate may be worse – embracing her Dalek nature, recruited to the enemy’s cause.

But serving her new masters is not easy. The Dalek Time Strategist knows that Case’s inner self is in conflict, and seeks a way to seal her fate forever.



“Fear Nothing” by Mark Wright

The War Doctor’s search for Case is diverted by Commodore Tamasan, summoning him against his will to a remote TARDIS drydock facility at the very edge of the War. Tamasan has a dangerous proposition, but what is her true agenda?

Case has been unleashed by the Daleks to eliminate a key Time Lord asset, an asset who could change the course of the Time War. With nothing left to lose, Case has nothing left to fear…



“Exit Strategy” by Matt Fitton

Case is with the Daleks – but the Emperor is yet to be convinced of her effectiveness as a weapon. The Dalek Time Strategist will not give up and takes Case to a secret facility for readjustment.

The War Doctor will not give up on Case either. He hopes she can still be rescued. But he is not the man he was – and he may not be the man to save her…

All of time and space …