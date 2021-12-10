More War Doctor on the way in Big Finish’s ‘Battlegrounds’

In the midst of the Time War, Jonathon Carley’s War Doctor is facing battles of his own in the latest set of full-cast audio adventures from Big Finish Productions.
Due for release in May 2022, The War Doctor Begins: Battlegrounds box set comprises three brand new treacherous stories, featuring a guest appearance by Emma Campbell-Jones (Doctor Who, Outlander) as someone who seems to know the Doctor very well indeed…
Doctor Who – The War Doctor Begins: Battlegrounds is available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set or download, exclusively from www.bigfinish.com, with the trio of titles as follows:
“The Keeper of Light” by Phil Mulryne
“Temmosus” by Rossa McPhillips
“Rewind” by Timothy X Atack
Producer David Richardson said of Battlegrounds: “We’re back in the studio with the War Doctor for three standalone and very high concept stories set within the Time War.
“From a remote holiday cottage to a Thal ship in deep space to the darkest day on the planet Lacuna, the Doctor faces some of the biggest challenges of his lives – and this time he has his trusty companion along…”
From the looks of the cover art, it seems we can expect a certain Time Lord general played by Ken Bones during the Eleventh and Twelfth Doctor eras’ depiction of the Time War and its aftermath to appear in Battlegrounds as well.