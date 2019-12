No sooner than the eighth and final episode of The Mandalorian’s first season had debuted on Disney+ was showrunner Jon Favreau revealing that The Mandalorian season 2 would come in fall 2020.

Along with the release window, he tweeted what looks to be a maquette of a Gamorrean creature:

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

