The Artist at the End of Time reunites Doctor and daughter

The Fifth Doctor takes the reins in the second full-cast audio adventure of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary audio series, Once and Future, due for release in June from Big Finish Productions.



Peter Davison reprises the role of the Fifth Doctor in The Artist at the End of Time – starring opposite his real-life daughter Georgia Tennant (as the Doctor’s daughter, Jenny).

Colin Baker also makes a grand return as the Curator (a retired incarnation of the Doctor originally played on screen by Tom Baker).

Georgia Tennant said: “I feel like I’m always working with Dad. It’s so nice to see a different side to him – he’s very impressive to watch. Also, I’ve known Colin since I was very small, so it was a little like being a kid back in the 1980s again. They haven’t changed and their rapport is pretty special. It was fun to try and find my space in that.”

Doctor Who – Once and Future: The Artist at the End of Time, written by James Goss, is now available to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s edition CD (+ download for just £10.99), or digital download only (for just £8.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Suffering the effects of degeneration, the Doctor heads towards the end of the universe in search of answers. Instead, he finds his daughter – Jenny – and an Artist whose works appear to mark the end of every world they touch.



The Doctor stabilizes into his Fifth form to join forces with Jenny and the Curator to solve the mystery of the Final Gallery and the art it has collected.

Producer David Richardson said: “James Goss is a master at painting on a broad, sweeping canvas while telling intimate stories that strike to the very heart of the characters. This is no exception and the characters here are none other than the Doctor (now reverted to his Fifth incarnation), his daughter Jenny and the enigmatic Curator. It’s an intoxicating mix to mark the second instalment of this 60th anniversary celebration.”

The Once and Future series will be released monthly, with the first seven parts materializing between May and October 2023, and a final coda in November 2024.

