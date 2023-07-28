The Tenth Doctor meets Missy in Once and Future: The Martian Invasion of Planetoid 50

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Doctor Who – Once and Future: The Martian Invasion of Planetoid 50

He is the Doctor, but probably not the one you were expecting. Big Finish Productions’ celebratory Doctor Who series, Once and Future, continues in September with a new episode.

David Tennant returns to our screens later this year for three new TV specials as the Fourteenth Doctor. But, before then, he’s back on audio in his Tenth incarnation for a very special anniversary team-up.

Joining him are Madame Vastra (Neve McIntosh), Jenny Flint (Catrin Stewart) and Strax (Dan Starkey) as The Paternoster Gang, helping battle against villainous rogue Time Lord, Missy (Michelle Gomez), and an army of invading tripods straight out of the pages of an HG Wells novel.

Doctor Who – Once and Future: The Martian Invasion of Planetoid 50, written by Jonathan Barnes, is now available to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s edition CD (+ download for just £10.99), or digital download only (for just £8.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

The First Doctor arrives in Victorian London amid a Martian invasion. But he discovers all is not what it seems when Missy appears…

Soon, the Doctor is propelled into a future incarnation – the Tenth – but he is not alone in battling Missy and her Martian invaders. The Paternoster Gang – Madame Vastra, Jenny Flint and Strax – are also here to assist. But can they offer the Doctor any help in solving his own degeneration mystery?

Series producer David RIchardson said: “I feel privileged to have produced this very special episode, and the recording session was very special too.

“To have all of these wonderfully rich characters together was a treat, and to have David Tennant and Michelle Gomez going head-to-head was joyous. Michelle loves to play with the script, and she improvised beautifully  and David took her improvisations and matched her.

“During the recording I wondered how much might make it to the edit, but it’s all there within the final scenes. Joyous  I’ve used the word again. I’ve no other way to describe it.”

All of time and space …

Tags
