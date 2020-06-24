Tenth Doctor and River Song reuniting for timey-wimey audio adventures

Last seen on screen together in 2008’s two-part Doctor Who story “Silence in the Library/The Forest of the Dead,” Professor River Song and her husband, the Tenth Doctor, will reunite in November 2020 for three new adventures in time and space.

Sh! Spoilers! David Tennant and Alex Kingston are reprising their roles as the time-crossed lovers (Sh! Spoilers) together for the first time in 12 years in a brand-new, full-cast Doctor Who audio drama series from Big Finish Productions.

“The Tenth Doctor only met River Song once on TV, and that was at the end of her life. But what happened after/before that, after/before the Eleventh Doctor came on the scene?” said producer David Richardson. “What a joy this run of stories was to make, bringing David Tennant and Alex Kingston together online to record during lockdown, exploring those previously untold meetings between Ten and River. Those two actors absolutely sparkled together – it was so clear they were having a blast!”

With an original score and cinematic sound design, Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor and River Song also features special guest appearances by Peter Davison and Colin Baker as the Fifth and Sixth incarnations of the Doctor.

The Doctor knows that River Song is a part of his future. A maddening, intriguing, but inevitable part.



Their lives are becoming inextricably intertwined, but in these early days – for the Doctor at least – they must navigate their relationship without too many spoilers.



Whatever her past, and the Doctor’s future, holds, River will make sure that he has fun untangling the mystery…

Here are some details of the three special stories that make up this box set:

Expiry Dating by James Goss — The first time the Doctor met River Song, he saw her die. And now she’s asking him on a date. Well, not a date, exactly… More of a mission. But the Doctor isn’t at anyone’s beck and call. Or so he thinks. With billions of lives hanging in the balance, can the Doctor afford not to do whatever River wants? Whichever one of him she asks?

Precious Annihilation by Lizzie Hopley — When jewels become lethal in the London of 1912, both River and the Doctor turn up to find out why. A mystery takes them centuries into the past, and onto the high seas, where a superstitious crew edges towards mutiny. The star-crossed couple are about to find out that, while gemstones inspire jealousy, love can be the deadliest treasure of all…

Ghosts by Jonathan Morris — River and the Doctor meet on the most haunted planet in the galaxy. The Doctor’s not sure it’s an ideal date – until they discover a mystery. Something is wrong with the ghosts. Something might even be killing them… And as the Doctor and River investigate, the truth of what’s happening on the planet of ghosts may prove deadly for them both.



