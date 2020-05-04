Taika Waititi to direct, co-write Star Wars movie; Leslye Headland running Disney+ series

It’s an eventful May the Fourth – in terms of Star Wars news, with a new theatrical feature film and Disney+ TV series announced today:

First comes a big-screen movie directed and co-written by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, co-written by 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns:

Incoming news from a galaxy far, far away….



Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi to direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release; Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (@WeWriteAtDawn) to co-write screenplay with Waititi: https://t.co/o3Exz8ndy9 pic.twitter.com/Yrt0LQbi7B — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2020

Waititi directed the first-season premiere of The Mandalorian as well as voicing the character IG-11.

A trilogy of Star Wars films is in pre-production from The Last Jedi filmmaker Rian Johnson, and Marvel Studios maestro is reportedly working on a film as well.

And Emmy-winner and Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will write, produce and show-run an untitled Star Wars series for Disney+:

Another transmission, Emmy Award winner @LeslyeHeadland to write, produce, and serve as showrunner for new untitled Star Wars series in development for #DisneyPlus: https://t.co/o3Exz8ndy9 pic.twitter.com/NM8uIJBGez — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2020

No release dates have been announced yet for these productions.

