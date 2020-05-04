Taika Waititi to direct, co-write Star Wars movie; Leslye Headland running Disney+ series

It’s an eventful May the Fourth – in terms of Star Wars news, with a new theatrical feature film and Disney+ TV series announced today:
First comes a big-screen movie directed and co-written by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, co-written by 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns:
Waititi directed the first-season premiere of The Mandalorian as well as voicing the character IG-11.
A trilogy of Star Wars films is in pre-production from The Last Jedi filmmaker Rian Johnson, and Marvel Studios maestro is reportedly working on a film as well.
And Emmy-winner and Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will write, produce and show-run an untitled Star Wars series for Disney+:
No release dates have been announced yet for these productions.
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …
- The Clone Wars is George Lucas’ Star Wars at its most visionary
- Order 66 comes to The Clone Wars as series goes out fighting
- May the Fourth Be With You: How Margaret Thatcher’s rise launched a Star Wars tradition
- George Lucas’ favorite Clone Wars episodes are, naturally, some of the most curious – and hated
- ‘Shattered’: Watch a reflective clip from the penultimate ‘Clone Wars’ episode
- The Rise of Skywalker comes to Disney+ streaming
- ‘An Unlikely Friendship’ – animated short highlights Star Wars’ stormy Poe-mance
- ‘The Phantom Apprentice’: Ahsoka confronts Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Kylo Ren vs. Resistance Rebels in new animated Star Wars short
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release coming May 12 for PS4, Switch
- May the Fourth be with us: Clone Wars series finale streams early for Star Wars Day
- ‘Old Friends Not Forgotten’ – It’s the beginning of the end for Star Wars: The Clone Wars (again)
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:
Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.