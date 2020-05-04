The Mandalorian Taika Waititi droid

Taika Waititi to direct, co-write Star Wars movie; Leslye Headland running Disney+ series

It’s an eventful May the Fourth – in terms of Star Wars news, with a new theatrical feature film and Disney+ TV series announced today:

First comes a big-screen movie directed and co-written by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, co-written by 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns:

Waititi directed the first-season premiere of The Mandalorian as well as voicing the character IG-11.

A trilogy of Star Wars films is in pre-production from The Last Jedi filmmaker Rian Johnson, and Marvel Studios maestro is reportedly working on a film as well.

And Emmy-winner and Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will write, produce and show-run an untitled Star Wars series for Disney+:

No release dates have been announced yet for these productions.

