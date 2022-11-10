Studio Ghibli Twitter account appears to tease Lucasfilm collaboration 3 hours agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail pic.twitter.com/RZ74q04w7J — スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) November 10, 2022 A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away … Disney+ announces The Acolyte cast as High Republic series goes into production Bryce Dallas Howard squeals – she’s voice of Yaddle in Tales of the Jedi Disney+ releases teaser trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 Official trailer for Tales of the Jedi revisits familiar faces Watch the final trailer for Andor Watch a first clip from the Andor series FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. Latest Masters of the Universe joining Lite-Brite, spinning top in National Toy Hall of Fame Watch the official trailer for John Wick Chapter 4 Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch coming to malls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever uplifting and epic Disney+ announces The Acolyte cast as High Republic series goes into production Watch the trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery It’s Splatoon x Pokemon in Nintendo Switch’s next Splatfest event Nintendo Switch bundle and game deals light up a festive range of Black Friday offers Good Night Oppy: Prime’s Mars rover documentary gets limited theatrical release New trailer and poster for Avatar: The Way of Water Events Arizona Renaissance Festival 4 Feb 23 Gold Canyon Arizona Renaissance Festival 5 Feb 23 Gold Canyon Arizona Renaissance Festival 11 Feb 23 Gold Canyon Arizona Renaissance Festival 12 Feb 23 Gold Canyon Arizona Renaissance Festival 18 Feb 23 Gold Canyon