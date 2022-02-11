Stephen Noonan takes over First Doctor voice work for Big Finish audio adventures

Big Finish Productions’ range of First Doctor Adventures is entering a new era, with a brand-new actor stepping into the TARDIS for the first time in April 2022.



Since 1963, the Doctor has been portrayed by many people on stage and screen, including William Hartnell, who originated the role on television. Several actors have since portrayed the First Doctor – including, most recently, David Bradley (both on TV and in six box sets of full cast audio dramas at Big Finish).



Now, character actor and former Royal Shakespeare Company member Stephen Noonan is joining their number, with two exciting new full-cast audio dramas – entitled The Outlaws and The Miniaturist – marking his debut as the First Doctor at Big Finish in April 2022.



This brand-new box set in Doctor Who — The First Doctor Adventures range is now available to pre-order on collector’s edition CD with download or digital download only from www.bigfinish.com.



Producer Mark Wright said: “We’ve been working away behind the scenes for months, and I’m thrilled to finally reveal our brilliant new First Doctor, Stephen Noonan. His preparation for playing the Doctor has been immersive and awe-inspiring. Stephen’s performance is uncanny, going to great lengths to honor the memory of William Hartnell while bringing his own interpretation.”



Director Nicholas Briggs added: “This is the beginning of a new era for the First Doctor with Big Finish. Stephen’s performance is, in my view, breath-taking and beautiful, authentic yet somehow brand-new, delivering deliciously Hartnell-esque belligerence, humour and charm in this box set, and offering up all sorts of exciting prospects for future adventures. It’s not simply an impersonation, it’s a full and rounded, detailed performance that I can’t wait for listeners to be thrilled by.



“Stephen Noonan has done some staggeringly detailed work to recapture the authenticity and spirit of the original Doctor, William Hartnell, whose success in the role is one of the main reasons the show is still with us today.”



Stephen Noonan concluded: “When Nicholas Briggs emailed to calmly offer me the role after I had auditioned, my initial reaction was one of extreme trepidation, considering it to be something of a sacred undertaking.



“I’m excited and daunted in equal measure to be following in the footsteps of William Hartnell. I hope we’ve done the great man justice and that you enjoy the new adventures to come.”