Out-of-print Stargate audios return for TV series’ 25th anniversary

Big Finish Productions’ popular range of Stargate audio adventures returns, celebrating the 25th anniversary of MGM’s iconic sci-fi TV franchise.



The beloved Stargate SG-1 series, which was originally launched on television in 1997, follows a team of soldiers and scientists secretly exploring the galaxy and bravely defending Earth using an ancient alien portal.

Big Finish’s extension of the Stargate universe began in 2008. The initial range of enhanced audiobooks was made up of Stargate SG-1 Series 1-2 and Stargate Atlantis Series 1-2, with each story being read by a member of the original cast and accompanied by specially composed music and cinematic sound effects.

Previously released as individual audiobooks on collector’s edition CD, all audiobooks from Stargate SG-1 Series 1-2 and Stargate Atlantis Series 1-2 have now been bundled into separate digital download box sets and are each available to pre-order for just £19.99 from www.bigfinish.com.

A decade after its original release, Big Finish listeners can also pre-order Stargate SG-1 Series 3, a box set of full-cast audio dramas starring actors from the TV series, as a digital download for just £24.99.



The action-packed stories in each series are as follows:

Stargate SG-1 Series 1-2 “Gift of the Gods” by Sally Malcolm

“Shell Game” by James Swallow

“Savarna” by Sally Malcolm

“First Prime” by James Swallow

“Pathogen” by Sharon Gosling

“Lines of Communication” by Luke Mansell Stargate Atlantis Series 1-2 “A Necessary Evil” by Sharon Gosling

“Perchance to Dream” by Sally Malcolm

“Zero Point” by James Swallow

“Impressions” by Scott Andrews

“The Kindness of Strangers” by Sharon Gosling

“Meltdown” by David A McIntee

Stargate SG-1 Series 3 “Half Life” by James Swallow

“An Eye for an Eye” by Sally Malcolm

“Infiltration” by Steve Lyons

“Excision” by Peter J Evans

“Duplicity” by Richard Dinnick

“Time’s Wheel” by Sharon Gosling

Across the range of series, fan-favorite actors from the Stargate TV franchise are featured in various adventures, including Michael Shanks, Torri Higginson, Christopher Judge, Paul McGillion, Claudia Black and Teryl Rothery.



Executive Producer Jason Haigh-Ellery said: “I am delighted to once again be working with MGM to bring our Stargate audio series back to Big Finish and I look forward to many more collaborations in the future!”