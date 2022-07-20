Out-of-print Stargate audios return for TV series’ 25th anniversary

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Big Finish Productions’ popular range of Stargate audio adventures returns, celebrating the 25th anniversary of MGM’s iconic sci-fi TV franchise.

The beloved Stargate SG-1 series, which was originally launched on television in 1997, follows a team of soldiers and scientists secretly exploring the galaxy and bravely defending Earth using an ancient alien portal. 

Big Finish’s extension of the Stargate universe began in 2008. The initial range of enhanced audiobooks was made up of Stargate SG-1 Series 1-2 and Stargate Atlantis Series 1-2, with each story being read by a member of the original cast and accompanied by specially composed music and cinematic sound effects. 

Previously released as individual audiobooks on collector’s edition CD, all audiobooks from Stargate SG-1 Series 1-2 and Stargate Atlantis Series 1-2 have now been bundled into separate digital download box sets and are each available to pre-order for just £19.99 from www.bigfinish.com

A decade after its original release, Big Finish listeners can also pre-order Stargate SG-1 Series 3, a box set of full-cast audio dramas starring actors from the TV series, as a digital download for just £24.99.

The action-packed stories in each series are as follows:

Stargate Atlantis Series 1-2 

Stargate SG-1 Series 1-2

  • “Gift of the Gods” by Sally Malcolm 
  • “Shell Game” by James Swallow 
  • “Savarna” by Sally Malcolm 
  • “First Prime” by James Swallow 
  • “Pathogen” by Sharon Gosling 
  • “Lines of Communication” by Luke Mansell 
Stargate Atlantis Series 1-2 

Stargate Atlantis Series 1-2 

  • “A Necessary Evil” by Sharon Gosling 
  • “Perchance to Dream” by Sally Malcolm 
  • “Zero Point” by James Swallow 
  • “Impressions” by Scott Andrews 
  • “The Kindness of Strangers” by Sharon Gosling 
  • “Meltdown” by David A McIntee
      
Stargate SG-1 Series 3

Stargate SG-1 Series 3

  • “Half Life” by James Swallow 
  • “An Eye for an Eye” by Sally Malcolm 
  • “Infiltration” by Steve Lyons 
  • “Excision” by Peter J Evans 
  • “Duplicity” by Richard Dinnick 
  • “Time’s Wheel” by Sharon Gosling 

Across the range of series, fan-favorite actors from the Stargate TV franchise are featured in various adventures, including Michael Shanks, Torri Higginson, Christopher Judge, Paul McGillion, Claudia Black and Teryl Rothery.
 
Executive Producer Jason Haigh-Ellery said: “I am delighted to once again be working with MGM to bring our Stargate audio series back to Big Finish and I look forward to many more collaborations in the future!”

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events