Pathfinder Infinite

Star Wars video games on sale through May 5

2 hours ago
Nerdvana
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

STAR WARS Day Celebration Sale – May the 4th – and video game deals – be with you! In celebration of STAR WARS Day, beginning April 28 at 9 a.m. PT and running through May 5 at 11:59 PM PT, check out these big savings on Lucasfilm Games titles of yesteryear. It’s a great time to revisit games you love and try something new. See the full list of games on sale at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#star-wars-day-sale.

More Gaming:

Splatoon 3 Splatoon 3 surfaces Sept. 9 for Nintendo Switch
Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball Sonic Spinball, Shining Force and Space Harrier sequels come to Nintendo Switch
D&D Direct news: Spelljammer, Dragonlance campaign settings out in 2022, movie Honor Among Thieves out March 3, 2023
Star Wars classic The Force Unleashed comes to Nintendo Switch
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switches to earlier launch date
Mario Golf (Nintendo 64) N64 Mario Golf comes to Nintendo Switch

Video game release dates:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)Summer 2021 ???NS XB1 XBSXBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedApril 20, 2022NSAction-adventure
Nintendo Switch SportsApril 29, 2022NSSports
Xenoblade Chronicles 3July 29, 2022NSRPG
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Splatoon 3summer Sept. 19, 2022NSShooter
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild2023NSRPG/Action-adventure

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Samurai Comics