Star Wars video games on sale through May 5

STAR WARS Day Celebration Sale – May the 4th – and video game deals – be with you! In celebration of STAR WARS Day, beginning April 28 at 9 a.m. PT and running through May 5 at 11:59 PM PT, check out these big savings on Lucasfilm Games titles of yesteryear. It’s a great time to revisit games you love and try something new. See the full list of games on sale at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#star-wars-day-sale.
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)
|NS XB1 XBSX
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|April 20, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|April 29, 2022
|NS
|Sports
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|NS
|Shooter
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure