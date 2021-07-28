Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner audio original’s cast revealed

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
This afternoon StarWars.com revealed the full cast of actors that will bring to life the forthcoming Penguin Random House audiobook original Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner, on sale Aug 31.

Written by Cavan Scott and diving into the cutthroat world of one of the High Republic’s greatest foes, the merciless Lourna Dee, Tempest Runner will be read by:

Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner
  • JESSICA ALMASY as Lourna Dee
  • DAN BITTNER as Councilor Wittick
  • ORLAGH CASSIDY as Ola Hest
  • SULLIVAN JONES as Bala
  • JANUARY LAVOY as Tasia
  • KATHLEEN McINERNEY as Councilor Fry
  • TARA SANDS as Sestin
  • VIKAS ADAM as H7-09 & Raleigh
  • JONATHAN DAVIS as Andrik Keller & Asgar Ro
  • NEIL HELLEGERS as Kassav, Yudiah Dee, & Jano
  • SASKIA MAARLEVELD as Parr & Avar Kriss
  • SONEELA NANKANI as Muglan & Keeve Trennis
  • MARC THOMPSON as Pan Eyta, Sskeer, & Marchion Ro
  • SHANNON TYO as Quin & Nib Assek

In this Star Wars audiobook original from Penguin Random House Audio, delve into the cutthroat world of one of the High Republic’s greatest foes, the merciless Lourna Dee.

The Nihil storm has raged through the galaxy, leaving chaos and grief in its wake. Few of its raiders are as vicious as the Tempest Runner Lourna Dee, voiced by Jessica Almasy (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: A Junior NovelStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Spark of the Resistance; Star Wars: The Last Jedi: A Junior Novel). She stays one step ahead of the Jedi Order at the helm of a vessel named after one of the deadliest monsters in the galaxy: the Lourna Dee. But no one can outrun the defenders of the High Republic forever.
 
After the defeat of her crew, Lourna falls into the hands of the Jedi–but not before she hides her identity, becoming just another Nihil convict. Her captors fail to understand the beast they have cornered. Just like every fool she’s ever buried, their first mistake was keeping her alive. 
 
Lourna is determined to make underestimating her their last.
 
Locked onto a Republic correctional ship, she’s dragged across the galaxy to repair the very damage she and her fellow Tempest Runners inflicted on it. But as Lourna plans her glorious escape, she makes alliances that grow dangerously close to friendships. Outside the Nihil—separated from her infamous ship, her terrifying arsenal, and her feared name—Lourna must carve her own path. But will it lead to redemption? Or will she emerge as a deadlier threat than ever before?

Tempest Runner is the third Star Wars audiobook original, following the Audie Award finalist Dooku: Jedi Lost, alsoby Cavan Scott (April 2019) and Sarah Kuhn’s Doctor Aphra (July 2020). Scott says of this new project, “After working Dooku: Jedi Lost, it’s great to be back writing a Star Wars audiobook original for Del Rey Books and Penguin Random House Audio. Tempest Runner delves into a very different side of the High Republic, far removed from the pomp and glory of the Jedi and the Republic itself. Here we see life on a Republic correctional vessel, as former Nihil Tempest Runner Lourna Dee finds herself locked up on a ship full of dangerous and often desperate women. With no idea who she can trust, Lourna starts to build herself a new life while reflecting on how she ended up behind bars.”

Cavan Scott is a UK number one bestseller who has written for such popular worlds as Star Wars, Doctor Who, Star Trek, Assassin’s Creed, Transformers, Pacific Rim, and Sherlock Holmes. He is the writer of Star Wars: DookuJedi Lost, The Patchwork Devil, and Shadow Service, and is one of the story architects for Lucasfilm’s epic multimedia initiative, Star Wars: The High Republic. He has written comics for Marvel, DC, IDW, Dark Horse, Vertigo, 2000 AD, and The Beano. A former magazine editor, Cavan Scott lives in Bristol with his wife and daughters. His lifelong passions include classic scary movies, folklore, audio drama, the music of David Bowie, and walk­ing. He owns far too much LEGO.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

