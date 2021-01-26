These Star Wars stamps are the droids you’re licking for …

This spring, the United States Postal Service will launch 10 new Star Wars droid character stamps inspired by Lucasfilm’s commitment to STEM and the ongoing collaboration between Star Wars: Force for Change and global nonprofit organization “FIRST” (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).

Representing more than four decades of innovation and storytelling, the droids featured in the pane of 20 Star Wars stamps are IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, 2-1B surgical droid and C1-10P, commonly known as “Chopper.” 

Learn more by visiting https://www.starwars.com/news/star-wars-droid-stamps

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

