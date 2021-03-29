Obi-Wan Kenobi cast revealed as production set for April

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse return to their Star Wars roles for the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast, joined by Kumail Nanjiani and Indira Varma. The Disney+ special event series begins filming in April ...

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Disney+ special event series starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi Master, will begin shooting in April.

Joining the Kenobi cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, in which Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of The Mandalorian’s Season 1. The series, executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold with casting director Carmen Cuba, will be available exclusively on Disney+.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …