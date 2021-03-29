Obi-Wan Kenobi cast revealed as production set for April

11 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse return to their Star Wars roles for the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast, joined by Kumail Nanjiani and Indira Varma. The Disney+ special event series begins filming in April ...
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Disney+ special event series starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi Master, will begin shooting in April.

Joining the Kenobi cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. 

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, in which Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. 

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. 

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of The Mandalorian’s Season 1. The series, executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold with casting director Carmen Cuba, will be available exclusively on Disney+.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Asajj Ventress (Star Wars: Clone Wars) Early Star Wars spin-offs coming to Disney+ April 2
STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES Free Comic Book Day 2021 titles revealed
Jedi Mace Windu joins the Bad Batch and Captain Rex in an attack against separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+. Star Wars: The Bad Batch deploys May 4 on Disney+
Star Wars Republic Commando Aspyr bringing Star Wars: Republic Commando to Switch, PS4
Star Wars droids stamps These Star Wars stamps are the droids you’re licking for …
Open-world Star Wars video game in development

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics