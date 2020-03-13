There’s a new crop of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures animated shorts celebrating the characters and stories of a Galaxy Far, Far Away, featuring a bright and colorful art style, exciting action, and insight into the saga’s greatest themes.

The first three episodes of the new season, celebrating the heroes and villains of the recently completed sequel trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker), have debuted on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel:

‘The Force Calls to Rey’

The Force calls to Rey as she embraces her destiny on a path to becoming a Jedi.





‘Rey and Friends vs. The First Order’

Rey, BB-8, Chewbacca, Poe Dameron, and Finn work together to defeat the First Order.





‘Kylo Ren and Darth Vader – A Legacy of Power’

Kylo Ren follows in the footsteps of Darth Vader, wielding the awesome power of the dark side on a quest to dominate the galaxy!





A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

