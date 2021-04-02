Star Wars novels get new editions, cover art in Essential Legends Collection

56 mins ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, publishing partner Del Rey is curating a collection of essential and beloved Star Wars novels from the past.

“Novels set in a galaxy far, far away have enriched the Star Wars experience for fans seeking to continue the adventure beyond the screen. When he created Star Wars, George Lucas built a universe that sparked the imagination, and inspired others to create,” Del Rey said in a statement. “He opened up that universe to be a creative space for other people to tell their own tales. This became known as the Expanded Universe, or EU, of novels, comics, videogames, and more.

To this day, the EU remains an inspiration for Star Wars creators and is published under the label Legends. Ideas, characters, story elements, and more from new Star Wars entertainment trace their origins back to material from the Expanded Universe. This Essential Legends Collection curates some of the most treasured stories from that expansive legacy.

The collection will launch on June 15, 2021, with new trade paperback editions of Heir to the Empire by Timothy Zahn, Darth Bane: Path of Destruction by Drew Karpyshyn and Shatterpoint by Matthew Stover. Each edition will have a new book cover with original artwork. Tracie Ching is the cover artist of Heir to the Empire, Simon Goinard is the cover artist of Path of Destruction, and Jeff Manning is the cover artist of Shatterpoint. In addition to the new cover, Shatterpoint will also receive an all-new unabridged audiobook edition, narrated by Sullivan Jones.

Del Rey says it will continue to add classic titles to the Essential Legends Collection, with the next additions publishing in Fall 2021.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

“STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH” TRAILER & KEY ART DEBUT Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets trailer and key art
Obi-Wan Kenobi Obi-Wan Kenobi cast revealed as production set for April
Asajj Ventress (Star Wars: Clone Wars) Early Star Wars TV spin-offs come to Disney+
STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES Free Comic Book Day 2021 titles revealed
Jedi Mace Windu joins the Bad Batch and Captain Rex in an attack against separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+. Star Wars: The Bad Batch deploys May 4 on Disney+
Star Wars Republic Commando Aspyr bringing Star Wars: Republic Commando to Switch, PS4

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics