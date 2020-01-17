Star Wars creator George Lucas and The Mandalorian’s ‘Baby Yoda’ Child

“The Maker” himself, Star Wars creator George Lucas, apparently visited the set of the Disney+ spinoff The Mandalorian and had a close encounter with “The Child,” according to an image posted to social media from Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau:

#Blessed

This is the Way …

