Star Wars book news: Thrawn delay blues, Poe Dameron prequel, ‘Project Luminous’ looms

There’s a new
Poe Dameron novel added to the Star Wars book publishing schedule, plus a Thrawn delay and the mysterious “Project Luminous” will finally be revealed in the next month …
So,
Thrawn: The Ascendancy Trilogy Book 1: Chaos Rising has been delayed from its original publishing date of May 5 to Oct. 6 — but there’s going to be a cool special edition with a Chiss-blue spine!
Also, to blunt the pain of the
Thrawn delay a bit, know you now that the “Dramatis Personae” page of character names and affiliations, a staple of the expansive old “Expanded Universe” before Disney bought Lucasfilm and rebooted the book canon, is returning — and here’s why, straight from the Del Rey editor’s fingertips:
We also found out this week that we’re getting a young Poe Dameron and Zorii Bliss story, classified as YA fiction but c’mon:
And, whatever “Project Luminous” is — whether it’s an anthology, a series, a celebration of
The Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversary as some have speculated, or something else entirely — we should know a lot more come Feb. 24:
Confused yet? (You should see the old “Legends” canon!) Check out our running catalogue of the new, canon
Star Wars book universe, along with a cover art gallery (some not final):
Title Author(s) Release date Amazon order link A NEW DAWN John Jackson Miller Sept. 2, 2014 https://amzn.to/2QR3hnr TARKIN James Luceno Nov. 4, 2014 https://amzn.to/2Didb9t HEIR TO THE JEDI Kevin Hearne March 3, 2015 https://amzn.to/2KWSlka LORDS OF THE SITH Paul S. Kemp April 28, 2015 https://amzn.to/33pL6HW DARK DISCIPLE Christie Golden July 7, 2015 https://amzn.to/2rsPubZ AFTERMATH Chuck Wendig Sept. 4, 2015 https://amzn.to/37EeVrG LOST STARS Claudia Gray Sept. 4, 2015 https://amzn.to/2QVV6WS BATTLEFRONT: TWILIGHT COMPANY Alexander Freed Nov. 3, 2015 https://amzn.to/2pQ08ci STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (film novelization) Alan Dean Foster Jan. 15, 2016 https://amzn.to/37GdhGc BLOODLINE Claudia Gray May 3, 2016 https://amzn.to/34oXMjF AFTERMATH: LIFE DEBT Chuck Wendig July 12, 2016 https://amzn.to/2OMCVjV AHSOKA E.K. Johnston Oct. 11, 2016 https://amzn.to/2XNxIfN CATALYST: A ROGUE ONE STORY James Luceno Nov. 15, 2016 https://amzn.to/2OoupbW ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (film novelization) Alexander Freed December 2016 https://amzn.to/2OnrwYD AFTERMATH: EMPIRE’S END Chuck Wendig Feb. 21, 2017 https://amzn.to/2DlaZ18 THRAWN Timothy Zahn April 11, 2017 https://amzn.to/2XO0nRX GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLS Greg Rucka May 2, 2017 https://amzn.to/2L0qqjk REBEL RISING Beth Revis May 2, 2017 https://amzn.to/2Dkpq5w BATTLEFRONT II: INFERNO SQUAD Christie Golden July 25, 2017 https://amzn.to/2OmuKvE PHASMA Delilah S. Dawson Sept. 1, 2017 https://amzn.to/2slfqH3 LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAAN Claudia Gray Sept. 1, 2017 https://amzn.to/34prfKu FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW (Anthology) Oct. 3, 2017 https://amzn.to/2OTD8Su CANTO BIGHT (Anthology) Dec. 5, 2017 https://amzn.to/2DgKUQT STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (film novelization) Jason Fry March 6, 2018 https://amzn.to/2pSZuuD LAST SHOT: A HAN AND LANDO NOVEL Daniel Jose Older April 17, 2018 https://amzn.to/2qNN1sI MOST WANTED Rae Carson May 25, 2018 https://amzn.to/2L2Ba0L THRAWN: ALLIANCES Timothy Zahn July 24, 2018 https://amzn.to/2sm52if SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY: EXPANDED EDITION (film novelization) Mur Lafferty Sept. 4, 2018 https://amzn.to/2Dj7yIr QUEEN’S SHADOW E.K. Johnston March 5, 2019 https://amzn.to/2OnM0AF MASTER AND APPRENTICE Claudia Gray April 16, 2019 https://amzn.to/2KXsVmS ALPHABET SQUADRON Alexander Freed June 11, 2019 https://amzn.to/2R51X0v THRAWN: TREASON Timothy Zahn July 23, 2019 https://amzn.to/33oFhdY STAR WARS MYTHS & FABLES George Mann Aug. 1, 2019 https://amzn.to/2tW4YGx GALAXY’S EDGE: BLACK SPIRE Delilah S. Dawson Aug. 27, 2019 https://amzn.to/33oFsGa DOOKU: JEDI LOST Cavan Scott Oct. 1, 2019 https://amzn.to/2pYcbEE JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: RESISTANCE REBORN Rebecca Roanhorse Nov. 5, 2019 https://amzn.to/2DkB7cv JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: FORCE COLLECTOR Kevin Shinick Nov. 19, 2019 https://amzn.to/2sjgfjt STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (film novelization) Rae Carson March 17, 2020 https://amzn.to/2OoI2HW QUEEN’S PERIL E.K. Johnston June 2, 2020 https://amzn.to/2Oq6MiU SHADOW FALL: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVEL Alexander Freed June 23, 2020 https://amzn.to/2pYc5Ni STAR WARS DARK LEGENDS George Mann July 28, 2020 https://amzn.to/36Nd03j POE DAMERON: FREE FALL Alex Segura Aug. 4, 2020 https://amzn.to/2ScWOCu THE CLONE WARS ANTHOLOGY Lou Anders, Tom Angleberger, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Sarah Beth Durst, Jason Fry, Yoon Ha Lee, Rebecca Roanhorse, Anne Ursu, Greg van Eekhout Aug. 25, 2020 https://amzn.to/36OzwbU THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 1: CHAOS RISING Timothy Zahn Oct. 6, 2020 https://amzn.to/34uWOmg PROJECT LUMINOUS (Anthology?) 2020 TBA
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …
