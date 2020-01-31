Star Wars Poe Dameron Free Fall

Star Wars book news: Thrawn delay blues, Poe Dameron prequel, ‘Project Luminous’ looms

There’s a new Poe Dameron novel added to the Star Wars book publishing schedule, plus a Thrawn delay and the mysterious “Project Luminous” will finally be revealed in the next month …

So, Thrawn: The Ascendancy Trilogy Book 1: Chaos Rising has been delayed from its original publishing date of May 5 to Oct. 6 — but there’s going to be a cool special edition with a Chiss-blue spine!

Also, to blunt the pain of the Thrawn delay a bit, know you now that the “Dramatis Personae” page of character names and affiliations, a staple of the expansive old “Expanded Universe” before Disney bought Lucasfilm and rebooted the book canon, is returning — and here’s why, straight from the Del Rey editor’s fingertips:

We also found out this week that we’re getting a young Poe Dameron and Zorii Bliss story, classified as YA fiction but c’mon:

And, whatever “Project Luminous” is — whether it’s an anthology, a series, a celebration of The Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversary as some have speculated, or something else entirely — we should know a lot more come Feb. 24:

Confused yet? (You should see the old “Legends” canon!) Check out our running catalogue of the new, canon Star Wars book universe, along with a cover art gallery (some not final):

Here is your Disney-approved Star Wars books canon
TitleAuthor(s)Release dateAmazon order link
A NEW DAWNJohn Jackson MillerSept. 2, 2014https://amzn.to/2QR3hnr
TARKINJames LucenoNov. 4, 2014https://amzn.to/2Didb9t
HEIR TO THE JEDIKevin HearneMarch 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2KWSlka
LORDS OF THE SITHPaul S. KempApril 28, 2015https://amzn.to/33pL6HW
DARK DISCIPLEChristie GoldenJuly 7, 2015https://amzn.to/2rsPubZ
AFTERMATHChuck WendigSept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/37EeVrG
LOST STARSClaudia GraySept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/2QVV6WS
BATTLEFRONT: TWILIGHT COMPANYAlexander FreedNov. 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2pQ08ci
STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (film novelization)Alan Dean FosterJan. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/37GdhGc
BLOODLINEClaudia GrayMay 3, 2016https://amzn.to/34oXMjF
AFTERMATH: LIFE DEBTChuck WendigJuly 12, 2016https://amzn.to/2OMCVjV
AHSOKAE.K. JohnstonOct. 11, 2016https://amzn.to/2XNxIfN
CATALYST: A ROGUE ONE STORYJames LucenoNov. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/2OoupbW
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (film novelization)Alexander FreedDecember 2016https://amzn.to/2OnrwYD
AFTERMATH: EMPIRE’S ENDChuck WendigFeb. 21, 2017https://amzn.to/2DlaZ18
THRAWNTimothy ZahnApril 11, 2017https://amzn.to/2XO0nRX
GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLSGreg RuckaMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2L0qqjk
REBEL RISINGBeth RevisMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2Dkpq5w
BATTLEFRONT II: INFERNO SQUADChristie GoldenJuly 25, 2017https://amzn.to/2OmuKvE
PHASMADelilah S. DawsonSept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/2slfqH3
LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAANClaudia GraySept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/34prfKu
FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW(Anthology)Oct. 3, 2017https://amzn.to/2OTD8Su
CANTO BIGHT(Anthology)Dec. 5, 2017https://amzn.to/2DgKUQT
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (film novelization)Jason FryMarch 6, 2018https://amzn.to/2pSZuuD
LAST SHOT: A HAN AND LANDO NOVELDaniel Jose OlderApril 17, 2018https://amzn.to/2qNN1sI
MOST WANTEDRae CarsonMay 25, 2018https://amzn.to/2L2Ba0L
THRAWN: ALLIANCESTimothy ZahnJuly 24, 2018https://amzn.to/2sm52if
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY: EXPANDED EDITION (film novelization)Mur LaffertySept. 4, 2018https://amzn.to/2Dj7yIr
QUEEN’S SHADOWE.K. JohnstonMarch 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2OnM0AF
MASTER AND APPRENTICEClaudia GrayApril 16, 2019https://amzn.to/2KXsVmS
ALPHABET SQUADRONAlexander FreedJune 11, 2019https://amzn.to/2R51X0v
THRAWN: TREASONTimothy ZahnJuly 23, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFhdY
STAR WARS MYTHS & FABLESGeorge MannAug. 1, 2019https://amzn.to/2tW4YGx
GALAXY’S EDGE: BLACK SPIREDelilah S. DawsonAug. 27, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFsGa
DOOKU: JEDI LOSTCavan ScottOct. 1, 2019https://amzn.to/2pYcbEE
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: RESISTANCE REBORNRebecca RoanhorseNov. 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2DkB7cv
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: FORCE COLLECTORKevin ShinickNov. 19, 2019https://amzn.to/2sjgfjt
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (film novelization)Rae CarsonMarch 17, 2020https://amzn.to/2OoI2HW
QUEEN’S PERILE.K. JohnstonJune 2, 2020https://amzn.to/2Oq6MiU
SHADOW FALL: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVELAlexander FreedJune 23, 2020https://amzn.to/2pYc5Ni
STAR WARS DARK LEGENDSGeorge MannJuly 28, 2020https://amzn.to/36Nd03j
POE DAMERON: FREE FALLAlex SeguraAug. 4, 2020https://amzn.to/2ScWOCu
THE CLONE WARS ANTHOLOGYLou Anders, Tom Angleberger, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Córdova, Sarah Beth Durst, Jason Fry, Yoon Ha Lee, Rebecca Roanhorse, Anne Ursu, Greg van EekhoutAug. 25, 2020https://amzn.to/36OzwbU
THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 1: CHAOS RISINGTimothy Zahn Oct. 6, 2020 https://amzn.to/34uWOmg
PROJECT LUMINOUS(Anthology?)2020TBA
