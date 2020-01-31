Star Wars book news: Thrawn delay blues, Poe Dameron prequel, ‘Project Luminous’ looms

There’s a new Poe Dameron novel added to the Star Wars book publishing schedule, plus a Thrawn delay and the mysterious “Project Luminous” will finally be revealed in the next month …

So, Thrawn: The Ascendancy Trilogy Book 1: Chaos Rising has been delayed from its original publishing date of May 5 to Oct. 6 — but there’s going to be a cool special edition with a Chiss-blue spine!

"A [book] may retreat. [It] does not flee."



Hi friends. We have a #ThrawnAscendancy update. Check out the full details and a preview of something special. #Thrawn #MakeitBlue pic.twitter.com/BdLAUzwEmM — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) January 30, 2020

Also, to blunt the pain of the Thrawn delay a bit, know you now that the “Dramatis Personae” page of character names and affiliations, a staple of the expansive old “Expanded Universe” before Disney bought Lucasfilm and rebooted the book canon, is returning — and here’s why, straight from the Del Rey editor’s fingertips:

Good morning friends,



As a token of our appreciation, we wanted to share one new tidbit about #ThrawnAscendancy with you. Something that many of our dear readers have asked for in recent years.



The DRAMATIS PERSONAE will indeed return. — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) January 31, 2020

A fun story on why the Dramatis Personae is returning for #ThrawnAscendancy



I don't get to tell BTS stories often, so let's tell one.



As you may or may not know, Chiss have multiple names. And they refer to each other by different names at diff times. Like, A LOT.



(1/7) — Tom (@DarthInternous) January 31, 2020

We also found out this week that we’re getting a young Poe Dameron and Zorii Bliss story, classified as YA fiction but c’mon:

I guess I can talk about this now? I get to write a Poe Dameron @starwars novel! https://t.co/UZ0HzjB3GS — Alex Segura (@alex_segura) January 29, 2020

And, whatever “Project Luminous” is — whether it’s an anthology, a series, a celebration of The Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversary as some have speculated, or something else entirely — we should know a lot more come Feb. 24:

Confused yet? (You should see the old “Legends” canon!) Check out our running catalogue of the new, canon Star Wars book universe, along with a cover art gallery (some not final):



















































































