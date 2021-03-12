Denis Lawson

The North East’s the place to be for an EastEnders reunion, a Star Wars fighter pilot and an ’80s drama student in June’s monthly Torchwood adventure from Big Finish Productions.

The Five People You Kill in Middlesbrough stars Tracy-Ann Oberman as Torchwood’s favorite antagonist Yvonne Hartman, in a full-cast audio adventure of her own making. She’s joined by Kacey Ainsworth as dithering Leader of the Opposition Jill Kerr, Denis Lawson as political bogeyman and superforecaster Casper Beacham and Nathaniel Curtis as divorced columnist Lancelyn Green.

The two actresses first starred opposite each other from 2004-05 in BBC soap opera EastEnders, where Tracy-Ann Oberman played Chrissie Watts alongside Kacey Ainsworth’s Little Mo. Denis Lawson is best known to sci-fi fans as fighter pilot Wedge Antilles, who flew as part of the Red Squadron alongside Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, and Nathaniel Curtis recently starred in Russell T Davies’ hit show It’s A Sin as Ash, one of the Pink Palace gang.

This all-star cast is completed by Tim Bentinck (The Archers, Space: 1999), Sara Powell (The Diary of River Song, Holby Blue), Lisa Bowerman (Bernice Summerfield) and Big Finish newcomer, Matt Battersby.

Torchwood: The Five People You Kill in Middlesbrough is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD at £10.99 or on download at £8.99, exclusively at www.bigfinish.com.

When a spaceship crashes on Middlesbrough it’s very sad, of course. But we at Torchwood have long had a plan to contain such a disaster.



Only, nothing is happening. And the disaster is spreading. So, I set out to find out what’s going on. What has happened to The Icarus Protocol? Who launched a Moonstrike Missile? And why will no-one admit that there’s a cloud of deadly particles sweeping across the United Kingdom?



My name is Yvonne Hartman. Don’t come between me and my country.

Producer and script editor James Goss said: “This is a very special release – Tracy-Ann came to us with the brilliant idea of ‘Yvonne Hartman saves the nation’. When a spaceship crashes on Middlesbrough would we really be better off with Torchwood in charge? It’s sort of Kind Hearts And Coronets with Yvonne Hartman, as she encounters a series of human obstacles and has to get them out of her way. It was brilliant working with Tracy-Ann and Tim Foley on this, and we were also stunned by the cast that Tracy-Ann and Scott Handcock put together – yes, Wedge Antilles is in this but so is Little Mo! The result is a star-studded satirical romp, but I should stress any resemblance to actual apocalypses is purely coincidental.”

Please note that Torchwood contains adult material and may not be suitable for younger listeners.