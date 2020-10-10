Riker to the rescue – again – as Star Trek: Lower Decks makes novel USS Titan design TV-official

6 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Pictured: Jonathan Frakes as Captain William T. Riker and Marina Sirtis as Commander Deanna Troi of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS.
Springs Hosting
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com
Best Selling RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Mythic Odysseys of Theros
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Jonathan Frakes’ Capt. William T. Riker has been a busy man lately, for an actor who hung up his Starfleet costume after 2002’s movie Star Trek: Nemesis. First, an aged and retired “Number One” showed up earlier this year in Star Trek: Picard, offering refuge to his own former skipper, Jean-Luc, before showing up at the head of a Federation fleet to rescue him and the late Lt. Cmdr. Data’s progeny from Romulan annihilation in that series’ first season finale.

Now, a younger Riker — still commanding the USS Titan, which he left the Enterprise to command in Nemesis — has come to the rescue of the USS Cerritos in the first season finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks. He was joined in this latest, voice-over appearance by Marina Sirtis as Riker’s wife Deanna Troi.

The Luna-class Titan that drives off the Pakled menace in Lower Decks is based heavily on designer Sean P. Tourangeau’s winning submission for a 2005 Simon & Schuster contest that defined the starship’s look for the Star Trek: Titan series of novels that follow Riker’s first command after the events of Nemesis.

After the Lower Decks episode “No Small Parts” aired Thursday, Tourangeau took to Twitter to note his surprise and appreciation at seeing his creation brought to life in such a prominent way:

Tourangeau wasn’t alone — he was joined and feted by other creators of the Star Trek extended universe:

Expect to see more of the Titan in Lower Decks’ second season: During a “Ready Room” panel with the cast and creator hosted on CBS All Access by Wil Wheaton, showrunner Mike McMahan said Brad Boimler’s promotion to Riker’s ship would be a part of the new season, and Frakes will reprise his role again.

Stream all episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks only on CBS All Access. Try it FREE now!

USS Titan novels

The Titan books appear to be out of print, but can still be found if you look hard enough, and ebook and audiobook versions are available.

The USS Titan novels tell the story of a Starfleet ship with a largely non-human crew, including the Betazoid-human Troi (empathic former Enterprise counselor, now officially a diplomatic specialist), the Vulcan security and tactical officer from television’s Star Trek: Voyager, Tuvok, and the low-gravity native Melora Pazlar, played in a TV appearance on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine by Daphne Ashbrook.

In addition, species like the Caitians and Edosians from the 1970s’ animated Star Trek series were a part of the USS Titan crew in these novels.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Space, the final frontier …

Captain Kathryn Janeway, USS Voyager Kate Mulgrew’s Captain Janeway coming to Nickelodeon’s animated Star Trek: Prodigy
Opening Scene Of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 clip shows Burnham’s collision with Federation’s far future
Star Trek: Lower Decks Lower Decks beams another Star Trek animated series alien out of the Seventies and back to the screen
Star Trek: Discovery Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 trailer finds a future looking for its Federation
Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Trek: Lower Decks brings Starfleet life crashing down to Earth
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 starts Oct. 15

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics