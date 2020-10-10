Jonathan Frakes’ Capt. William T. Riker has been a busy man lately, for an actor who hung up his Starfleet costume after 2002’s movie Star Trek: Nemesis. First, an aged and retired “Number One” showed up earlier this year in Star Trek: Picard, offering refuge to his own former skipper, Jean-Luc, before showing up at the head of a Federation fleet to rescue him and the late Lt. Cmdr. Data’s progeny from Romulan annihilation in that series’ first season finale.

Now, a younger Riker — still commanding the USS Titan, which he left the Enterprise to command in Nemesis — has come to the rescue of the USS Cerritos in the first season finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks. He was joined in this latest, voice-over appearance by Marina Sirtis as Riker’s wife Deanna Troi.

The Luna-class Titan that drives off the Pakled menace in Lower Decks is based heavily on designer Sean P. Tourangeau’s winning submission for a 2005 Simon & Schuster contest that defined the starship’s look for the Star Trek: Titan series of novels that follow Riker’s first command after the events of Nemesis.

After the Lower Decks episode “No Small Parts” aired Thursday, Tourangeau took to Twitter to note his surprise and appreciation at seeing his creation brought to life in such a prominent way:

Tourangeau wasn’t alone — he was joined and feted by other creators of the Star Trek extended universe:

Kudos and thanks to @MikeMcMahanTM and the LOWER DECKS team for bringing @SeanTourangeau's design for the USS TITAN from book covers into @StarTrek canon! pic.twitter.com/M0OZLs3H3U — David Mack (@DavidAlanMack) October 8, 2020 Those of us who knew/know the context already totally get that #TAS was a revelation to “Saturday morning cartoons.” But after #StarTrekLowerDecks ‘ astounding finale and the #StarTrekProdigy thunderbolt today, can y’all finally give up on the “it’s only a cartoon” asterisk? pic.twitter.com/LCzZYHybpP October 8, 2020

Expect to see more of the Titan in Lower Decks’ second season: During a “Ready Room” panel with the cast and creator hosted on CBS All Access by Wil Wheaton, showrunner Mike McMahan said Brad Boimler’s promotion to Riker’s ship would be a part of the new season, and Frakes will reprise his role again.

