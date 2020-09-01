‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ marks 22nd anniversary in U.S.

It was Sept. 1, 1998, that readers in the United States first got to meet a bespectacled wizard known as The Boy Who Lived.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was published in the U.S. a year after it made its U.K. debut, and as MuggleNet notes, it took a few months for news outlets to take notice of the book. (MuggleNet and Mashable both have roundups of some of the novel’s earliest reviews.)
What a difference a couple decades makes. The Potter series went on to sell more than 500 million copies in 80 languages, including more than 180 million books in the U.S. It’s spawned two movie series based in the wizarding world, spin-off books, theme parks, a mobile game, a stage production, a museum exhibition and more.
Scholastic released 20th-anniversary covers of the series a couple years back to mark the milestone. And there were still more wizarding world releases and news in the ensuing months and years:
