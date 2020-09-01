Books Sci-Fi/Fantasy

‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ marks 22nd anniversary in U.S.

6 hours ago
Add Comment
Amanda Keim-Morrison
DriveThruRPG.com
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Mythic Odysseys of Theros
Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis eBooks - Available Now @ DriveThruFiction.com
Samurai Comics
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com
Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

It was Sept. 1, 1998, that readers in the United States first got to meet a bespectacled wizard known as The Boy Who Lived.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was published in the U.S. a year after it made its U.K. debut, and as MuggleNet notes, it took a few months for news outlets to take notice of the book. (MuggleNet and Mashable both have roundups of some of the novel’s earliest reviews.)

What a difference a couple decades makes. The Potter series went on to sell more than 500 million copies in 80 languages, including more than 180 million books in the U.S. It’s spawned two movie series based in the wizarding world, spin-off books, theme parks, a mobile game, a stage production, a museum exhibition and more.

Scholastic released 20th-anniversary covers of the series a couple years back to mark the milestone. And there were still more wizarding world releases and news in the ensuing months and years:

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Amanda Keim-Morrison

Amanda Keim-Morrison brings updates about J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world to Nerdvana. She's a former East Valley Tribune reporter and State Press editor; she now lives in Minnesota, where she's been a writer, web producer and editor and currently works on the tech side of several news sites. Amanda is a Ravenclaw at Hogwarts, a Horned Serpent at Ilvermorny and has a white stallion for a Patronus.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
free website checkup
Springs Hosting