Sixth Doctor Adventures: Purity Unbound ends new TARDIS companion’s story arc

15 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The Sixth Doctor Adventures: Purity Unbound

Three brand-new full-cast audio dramas are released today, as The Sixth Doctor Adventures: Purity Unbound box set brings down the curtain on the latest series of TARDIS adventures.

Big Finish Productions’ most recent story arc for the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker) and Mel (Bonnie Langford) has centered around new companion, Hebe (played by Ruth Madeley), and the mysterious figure of Purity (Imogen Stubbs).

Purity Unbound sees the Doctor and Mel finally reunited with Hebe after she was erased from history, but the entire course of time is in deadly peril and we’re racing towards a reckoning …

Doctor Who – The Sixth Doctor Adventures: Purity Unbound is now available to own as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (for just £19.99) or download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from the Big Finish website.

The Doctor, Mel and Hebe are reunited – but Purity’s temporal meddling has altered history as they know it. To make matters worse, whatever is left of the being once known as Patricia McBride is still intent on fulfilling her grand design for humanity…

“Girl in a Bubble” by Jacqueline Rayner
The TARDIS arrives in Hebe’s flat but it’s not how the Doctor and Mel remember it – and neither is Hebe! In Purity’s new timeline, Hebe Harrison lives in a grand penthouse with armed guards and a live-in factotum – Ron! – and if she ever leaves her sanctuary… the world will end.
Are these strangers the ones who have been sending her messages? And can this reality be undone without losing Hebe forever?

“The Corruptions” by Mark Wright
Melanie Bush is a popular part of the Pease Pottage village community, and her best friend Hebe runs the local café where Elise the florist often drops by. Elsewhere, the Doctor is trapped in a nightmarish realm – Pease Pottage Services – unable to cross the boundary of the motorway where shadowy creatures drift amid the traffic.
Purity is watching, and if the Doctor attempts to rescue his friends… they will cease to exist.

“The Wrong Side of History” by Robert Valentine
Mel, Hebe and Elise find themselves inside a plastic bubble-city in a distant future of humanity where robotic ‘Purifiers’ police the sickly populace. Purity rules this antiseptic nightmare from her high tower, and with the Doctor as her unwilling new helper, she can finally make everything… perfect.

The supporting cast also includes Cherylee Houston MBE (as Elise), Kacey Ainsworth (as Beryl) and Toby Hadoke (as Ron), and introduces Connie Farrow as Young Hebe.

All of time and space …

