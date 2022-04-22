Details on Big Finish’s Second Doctor Adventures: Beyond War Games

Story and cast details are released today for the first box set of The Second Doctor Adventures, starring Michael Troughton as the Doctor, due for release in July 2022 by Big Finish Productions.

Michael Troughton (courtesy photo)

Moments after he’s sentenced to the forced changing of his appearance and exile on Earth (as featured in the 1969 Doctor Who TV story The War Games) the Doctor finds himself mysteriously unchanged and in an unknown world. It’s the beginning of two action-packed full cast audio adventures in which he encounters his old enemies the Daleks and the Ice Warriors!



Nicholas Briggs once again returns as the Daleks. And in an exciting new casting twist, Katy Manning (familiar to fans for playing Third Doctor companion, Jo Grant) guest stars as the Ice Warrior queen Lady Zelanda. And, in the opening tale, Big Finish’s Third Doctor actor Tim Treloar features, but this time he’s in a new role…



After his guest appearance in the recent Third Doctor Adventure The Annihilators, Michael Troughton continues to follow in the footsteps of his late, great father, Patrick Troughton, as the Second Doctor. He’s joined by Jon Culshaw reprising his acclaimed performance as Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart, and Emma Noakes (The Salisbury Poisonings, Call the Midwife) as an intriguing, new recurring character known as Raven.



The Second Doctor Adventures: Beyond War Games is now available to pre-order on collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or on digital download (£16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com



“We have accepted your plea that there is evil in the universe that must be fought, and that you still have a part to play in that battle.”

Before Earth, before UNIT, before exile, the Second Doctor enters into a dangerous bargain in return for his freedom…



The two adventures in this box set are as follows:



The Final Beginning by Mark Wright and Nicholas Briggs



Believing he has escaped exile – and a change to his appearance – by the Time Lords, the Doctor finds himself lost on a snowy, alien world. He is not alone – prospectors Catrona and Silas are stranded on this nightmare planet, but without his TARDIS, the Doctor is powerless to help them.

Seeking answers – and freedom – the Doctor’s hopes and suspicions are aroused when a crashed TARDIS is discovered in the snow. Are Catrona and Silas as innocent as they seem? And who is Raven, the young woman who watches from afar?

Long buried secrets are about to be revealed in this icy wasteland, and the Doctor discovers that every end has a terrifying new beginning…



Wrath of the Ice Warriors by Andrew Smith



Plunged into the middle of a desperate mission by his new masters, the Doctor is delighted to be reunited with Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart of UNIT near Cape Wrath, Scotland. The Doctor’s arrival coincides with the sighting of black cylinders in the sky and an attack on a trawler by a ‘creature o’ the sea.’

The Doctor quickly realises he is dealing with Ice Warriors and investigates with the help of the Brigadier and local crofter Sheena Flynn. With a space fleet lurking in the vicinity of Jupiter, the Doctor believes the Martians are planning a new invasion of Earth – but who is the true enemy?

Battle lines are drawn and the Doctor races against time to prevent Earth being caught in the crossfire.



Producer Mark Wright said: “A split second after the closing moments of The War Games, the Second Doctor literally falls into a new era of adventures, with the brilliant Michael Troughton stepping into the role made famous by his father. We have classic monsters, intriguing mysteries and a reunion with the Brigadier.



“We’ve had enormous fun getting these new adventures into studio, and I can’t wait for fans to hear Michael [Troughton]’s beautiful, mischievous performance as the Second Doctor goes beyond War Games…”