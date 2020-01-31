Sarah Jane Smith Big Finish Productions Elisabeth Sladen

Big Finish re-releasing ‘Sarah Jane Smith’ Doctor Who spinoff audios

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Jayson Peters16Leave a Comment on Big Finish re-releasing ‘Sarah Jane Smith’ Doctor Who spinoff audios
  • Sarah Jane Smith Big Finish Productions Elisabeth Sladen
  • Sarah Jane Smith Big Finish Productions Elisabeth Sladen

In commemoration of what would have been Elisabeth Sladen’s 74th birthday on Feb. 1, Big Finish Productions is re-releasing their complete Sarah Jane Smith series in a new collection, with a special price offered this weekend.

The full-cast audio drama series explored the life of the Doctor Who companion in the years after she was left on Earth by the Doctor (at the end of “The Hand of Fear”). Taking place sometime after the TV spinoff special K-9 & CompanyA Girl’s Best Friend, the stories feature Sarah Jane thwarting crimes and corruption in her ongoing career as an investigative journalist.

K-9 does not appear in these stories, having broken down and been placed in a box in Sarah Jane’s attic.

The final SJS audio adventure, “Dreamland,” was released only a few weeks before actress Elisabeth Sladen returned to the rebooted Doctor Who TV series as Sarah Jane in the episode “School Reunion,” which ultimately led to a new TV spinoff series of her own, The Sarah Jane Adventures, with guest appearances from K-9 and several other Doctor Who co-stars.

Sadly, the fan-favorite Sladen died in 2011.

The nine stories available in this collection are:  

  • “Comeback” by Terrance Dicks 
  • “The Tao Connection” by Barry Letts 
  • “Test of Nerve” by David Bishop 
  • “Ghost Town” by Rupert Laight 
  • “Mirror, Signal, Manoeuvre” by Peter Anghelides 
  • “Buried Secrets” by David Bishop 
  • “Snow Blind” by David Bishop 
  • “Fatal Consequences” by David Bishop 
  • “Dreamland” by David Bishop 
  • Sarah Jane Smith Big Finish Productions Elisabeth Sladen
    Sladen and co-stars in the recording studio.
  • Sarah Jane Smith Big Finish Productions Elisabeth Sladen
    Sladen and co-stars in the recording studio.

All of time and space …

Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin in Doctor Who Relive that mind-bending Doctor Who reveal
William Russell and Carole Ann Ford Doctor Who’s first companion goes to war in audio series
Doctor Who - The Quest of the Engineer by Andrew Smith New audio adventures in E-Space take classic Doctor Who team back to exciting early ’80s era
Doctor Who - The Collection - Season 14 Blu-ray art Tom Baker Fourth Doctor crop Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 14 Blu-ray announced with special features
THE WAR MASTER: ANTI-GENESIS More Master madness as Derek Jacobi meddles in the ‘Genesis’ of the Daleks for Big Finish audio drama
BBC America shows animated Doctor Who re-creations
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.