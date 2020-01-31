Big Finish re-releasing ‘Sarah Jane Smith’ Doctor Who spinoff audios





In commemoration of what would have been Elisabeth Sladen’s 74th birthday on Feb. 1, Big Finish Productions is re-releasing their complete Sarah Jane Smith series in a new collection, with a special price offered this weekend.

The full-cast audio drama series explored the life of the Doctor Who companion in the years after she was left on Earth by the Doctor (at the end of “The Hand of Fear”). Taking place sometime after the TV spinoff special K-9 & Company: A Girl’s Best Friend, the stories feature Sarah Jane thwarting crimes and corruption in her ongoing career as an investigative journalist.

K-9 does not appear in these stories, having broken down and been placed in a box in Sarah Jane’s attic.

The final SJS audio adventure, “Dreamland,” was released only a few weeks before actress Elisabeth Sladen returned to the rebooted Doctor Who TV series as Sarah Jane in the episode “School Reunion,” which ultimately led to a new TV spinoff series of her own, The Sarah Jane Adventures, with guest appearances from K-9 and several other Doctor Who co-stars.

Sadly, the fan-favorite Sladen died in 2011.

The nine stories available in this collection are:

“Comeback” by Terrance Dicks

“The Tao Connection” by Barry Letts

“Test of Nerve” by David Bishop

“Ghost Town” by Rupert Laight

“Mirror, Signal, Manoeuvre” by Peter Anghelides

“Buried Secrets” by David Bishop

“Snow Blind” by David Bishop

“Fatal Consequences” by David Bishop

“Dreamland” by David Bishop

Sladen and co-stars in the recording studio.

