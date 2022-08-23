Sandman Netflix watch party and live cast and creators Q&A

The Sandman fans can join Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Ferdinand Kingsley during Netflix’s official sixth episode watch party.

Mark Hamill, Star Wars’ original Luke Skywalker and voice of Mervyn Pumpkinhead in The Sandman, will host the event with a live video Q&A with the cast and creators.

The event kicks off this Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 1 PM PT, followed by the in-sync streaming of episode six with live video and messenger chat. Signing up is free at thesandman.scener.com.