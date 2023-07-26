Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Rose Tyler returns in The Dimension Cannon: Trapped

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Billie Piper returns as Rose Tyler for three new full-cast audio adventures as she searches for her Doctor ...
Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon – Trapped

New cover artwork and story details are revealed today for Rose Tyler’s latest audio adventures in a parallel universe in The Dimension Cannon, due for release in September 2023.

In 2008, viewers watched as Rose Tyler fought her way back across the dimensions to be reunited with the Tenth Doctor in the TV episode, The Stolen Earth. And since 2019, Big Finish Productions has told more of that story in the full-cast audio drama, Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon.

Billie Piper is back in her iconic role for the third box set in the series, entitled Trapped, and is joined by Camille Coduri as Jackie Tyler. These three brand-new stories also introduce Em Thane as Danni… someone who will form a close bond with Rose.

Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon – Trapped is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition box set (on CD + download for just £19.99) or digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

After a disastrous dimension jump, Rose is trapped in a strange and dangerous reality.

Rose’s mission is to save the multiverse, but first she must save herself!

The three audio adventures in this box set include:

“Sink or Swim” by Lizzie Hopley

Rose is trapped and alone, at sea in an unfamiliar world, where a strange entropy eats away at those struggling to survive.

But she finds family, and hope, as she starts her quest to escape…


“The Lower Road” by Tim Foley

Trekking the wastelands, Rose and Danni discover a community that seems to have made peace with the Anti-Life.

But all groups have their secrets, and bargains come at a price.


“The Good Samaritan” by Helen Goldwyn

Trying to repair her Dimension Cannon, Rose seeks out the last haven of technology on this Earth.

But the utopia of the Dome hides a more desperate situation – and a storm of Anti-Life is closing in… 

Piper said: “It’s exciting to record The Dimension Cannon and play the part again but it’s even more thrilling when the fans learn about it, listen to it and then discuss it with me when I meet them at conventions. It doesn’t feel over. Rose Tyler has more life in her yet.”

Producer Emily Cook added: “While The Dimension Cannon – Other Worlds followed pretty much the same format as the first volume (i.e. each episode took Rose and co. to a different parallel Earth), we wanted to mix things up with volume three and do something a little different. We ended Other Worlds on a cliffhanger – what happened to Rose? – and in Trapped we pick up straight after that.

“Wherever Rose went she’s now trapped there for the duration of this series… and this reality is stranger and more dangerous than anywhere she’s been before. This series is essentially Rose’s quest to get herself back so she can find the Doctor.”

All of time and space …

Tags
