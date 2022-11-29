Rogue One actor, Borg Queen bring serious ‘Star’ power in ’23 Fifth Doctor audio dramas

Cover artwork and story details for the forthcoming Fifth Doctor Adventures full-cast audio adventures are today revealed by Big Finish Productions.

Peter Davison stars in Conflicts of Interest, a brand-new box set of two three-part tales, due for release in April 2023, alongside Janet Fielding (as Tegan) and Sarah Sutton (as Nyssa).

As previously revealed in May, Olivier Award-winning actor Alice Krige (The OA, Star Trek) guest stars in the first adventure, Friendly Fire.

Now Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Deep Heat, Rogue One) joins the cast in the second story, The Edge of the War, as the enigmatic Count.

Alistair Petrie said: “The Count is a seemingly benign French aristocrat existing in a place where time may or may not be a tangible enemy. He’s existing in a bucolic environment and I think he’s trying to protect people. There’s a posh brilliance and gentleness to him until the story ramps up but ultimately and tragically, he’s misguided.”

Producer David Richardson added: “We were delighted to welcome Alistair Petrie back to Big Finish — he’s such a busy and brilliant actor but he always makes time for us if he can. Once again, Alistair delivers such a charismatic and nuanced performance.”

The talented cast also includes Poppy Miller (who previously played Ginny Potter in the West End’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Matt Addis (Hounded, Doctor Who: The Eighth Doctor Adventures), and Phillipe Bosher (Blake’s 7: Restoration Part 2).

Doctor Who — The Fifth Doctor Adventures: Conflicts of Interest is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or digital download (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

In the far future and the recent past, the Doctor, Nyssa and Tegan discover that humans can be monsters too.



Friendly Fire by John Dorney

When the TARDIS needs to reset itself, the Doctor, Nyssa and Tegan find themselves having to fill time on a space-hub filled with numerous attractions. This pleases Tegan and Nyssa no end… but the Doctor is more interested in visiting an alien friend of his living on a nearby mining planet and is able to persuade his friends to join him.



But on arrival his friend is nowhere to be found and the locals are more than slightly unwelcoming. With limited options for departure and a hostile populace they may be in a lot of trouble.



Sometimes true monsters are found in the strangest places.

The Edge of the War by Jonathan Barnes

France in the summer of 1936. The village of Villy is in a state of contentment, tinged only slightly with unease. A kilometre away, construction is underway on a large underground fortification, part of the Maginot Line project which has seen the building of a series of defences against future invasion.



A young artist has arrived in the village to paint the landscape. Her name is Nyssa and she has taken a room in the local inn, run in its owner’s absence by a young Australian woman called Tegan. But she’s not the only newcomer. A detective called the Doctor has just got in from Paris. And he has quite a mystery to solve…