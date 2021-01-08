‘Robots of Death’ reunion in Big Finish ‘Doctor Who’ spinoff

Jayson Peters
Gregory de Polnay returns to voice D84
It’s all systems go on the planet of Kaldor, as Big Finish reveals more details of The Robots series and announces its renewal for two further volumes of adventures for the Chenka sisters. 

The Robots: Volume 4

In the next volume, due for release in June 2021, they are joined by an old friend as Gregory de Polnay returns to voice D84. Last seen in 1977’s “The Robots of Death,” the original Doctor Who television story where Kaldor first featured, D84 was an undercover agent who helped the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) solve a murder mystery.   

Big Finish’s full-cast audio drama series, The Robots, centers around what happens when Liv Chenka (companion of the Eighth Doctor played by Nicola Walker) returns home for a year to join her sister Tula (Claire Rushbrook) among these highly artificially intelligent androids.  

The Robots: Volume 3 was released in December. Volume 4 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set or download, exclusively at www.bigfinish.com, and the three new story titles are as follows: 

  • “Closed Loop” by Guy Adams
  • “Off Grid” by Sarah Grochala
  • “The Janus Deception” by Robert Whitelock

This will not be the end of the story, as The Robots will return for two further volumes, due for release over the next year.  

Producer David Richardson said: “The Robots, as you may know, was originally planned to be four box sets. But, as we went along, we just discovered that we had way too many ideas. We had too much story to tell, and could not do it justice in just 12 episodes. Thankfully, the series has been a huge success and has earned its recommission, and so I’m delighted that we now have six more episodes to explore Liv Chenka’s year on the planet Kaldor.”

