Big Finish reveals ‘Respond to All Calls’ adventures …

Individual cover artwork and stories were revealed today for Respond to All Calls, Christopher Eccleston’s second volume of Big Finish Productions Doctor Who audio dramas, as his Ninth Doctor answers cries for help from around the galaxies in a trio of full cast audio adventures due for release in August 2021.

As previously announced, these episodes feature a whole host of brilliant British talent from stage and screen, including Forbes Masson (The High Life, Catastrophe), Mirren Mack (Sex Education, The Nest), Damien Lynch (Giri/Haji, EastEnders), Gemma Whelan (Upstart Crow, Inside No 9), Adrian Schiller (The Last Kingdom, Silk) and Jan Francis (Just Good Friends, Secret Army).

The three suspenseful stories in Volume 2 are, at last with story details and individual cover artwork:







“Girl, Deconstructed” by Lisa McMullin: Marnie is missing. But she hasn’t run away, as her dad fears – Marnie is still very much at home. But not quite as she was. The Doctor joins forces with Missing Persons detective Jana Lee to help solve the mystery of a girl who’s gone to pieces.



“Fright Motif” by Tim Foley: In post-War Paris, musician Artie Berger has lost his mojo, but gained a predator – something that seeps through the cracks of dissonance to devour the unwary. Luckily for Artie, the Doctor is here. Unluckily for everyone, he needs bait to trap a monster…



“Planet of the End” by Timothy X Atack: The Doctor arrives on a mausoleum world for sightseeing and light pedantry, correcting its planetary records. The resident AI has other ideas. Deep within a tomb, something stirs. Occasus is the last resting place of a species far too dangerous to exist. And the Doctor is its way back.

The writer of opening episode, Girl, Deconstructed, Lisa McMullin, said: “It was so exciting to get to write for the Ninth Doctor, but also quite daunting! But it’s such a privilege and I just feel really lucky to have been asked to do this.

“There’s something about the energy and sheer joy that Christopher brings to the role – you get the sense from watching and listening to him that he’s just having an absolute ball, and it’s infectious!”

Fright Motif writer Tim Foley said: “I’ve been a Doctor Who fan from a young age – as soon as the television show came back with Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor, it just became this huge juggernaut that shook everything up.

“Before this, I don’t think I’d ever properly understood what other Big Finish writers meant when they talked of writing for their Doctor Who childhood heroes – but when I came to sit down and write a Ninth Doctor story, it felt like I was immortalizing this childhood glee, and it felt addictive. I could do this forever, especially with Christopher Eccleston!”

Writer of Planet of the End, Timothy X Atack, added: “Back in 2005, I remember being taken by how fun Chris’ Doctor was, full of life but with this alternating steely and chirpy energy to him that felt so new. The Ninth Doctor was so much more irreverent than I expected, and the whole effect was just delightful – so that’s what I had in my head when the call came from Big Finish to write for the Ninth Doctor.

“And this is such a great box set to be part of – I feel in such excellent company. Lisa’s script has this captivating and bittersweet feel right from the start and, with Mr Foley, his story had me seething with jealousy about the way he uses sound. It’s just too much, I love it!”

Doctor Who fans worldwide can now pre-order all four volumes of The Ninth Doctor Adventures, which are available in three formats – collector’s edition CD, digital download or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl – exclusively from the Big Finish website at www.bigfinish.com.

Big Finish listeners can save by pre-ordering a bundle of the entire series for just £88 (as a collector’s edition box set) or £78 (as a download).

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures triple LP vinyls are strictly limited to a pressing of 1,000 per volume, and can be pre-ordered at £35.99 each, or £132 for the bundle of all four albums, again exclusively at the Big Finish website. These vinyl editions do not include any behind-the-scenes extras, but listeners purchasing vinyl LP editions will receive a download of the story automatically and be given access to the CD edits as a bonus download. Episodes will be edited specifically for the vinyl format, presented as 2 episodes, one on each side, each with opening and closing music. In addition, Big Finish says all pre-orders of the vinyls will also receive the behind the extras as a bonus download.