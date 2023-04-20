Rani Takes on the World: Beyond Bannerman Road continues Sarah Jane Adventures

Anjli Mohindra returns as Rani Chandra, alongside best pal from The Sarah Jane Adventures, Clyde Langer (Daniel Anthony) and mum Gita (Mina Anwar), in three new full-cast audio adventures out today... with more to come in December ...

She’s back! Investigative journalist, podcast host and protégée of Sarah Jane Smith, Rani Chandra returns for her own series of adventures, starting today.



Anjli Mohindra stars in Rani Takes on the World: Beyond Bannerman Road, the first of two box sets of full-cast audio drama from Big Finish Productions.



Set 15 years after the events of The Sarah Jane Adventures on television, Rani is now following in the footsteps of her former neighbour as an award-winning journalist. And like Sarah Jane, Rani seeks to right wrongs and fight for the truth.



When she reunites with her best pal Clyde (Daniel Anthony), they are quickly thrust into adventure, just like the good old days. They’re no longer teenagers but, of course, that just means they’re facing a whole new set of challenges. They have bills to pay and new family responsibilities.



And alien monsters to fight, of course.



The Worlds of Doctor Who – Rani Takes on the World: Beyond Bannerman Road is now available to own for just £19.99 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £16.99 (download only), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

The three audio adventures in this box set are:

“Here Today” by Joseph Lidster



Years after her adventures with Sarah Jane Smith and friends, Rani Chandra is a successful journalist – she’s brought down a government, and her podcast is making waves. And she’s about to be surprised by a visit from her best friend, Clyde Langer – who has an announcement of his own.



But, tonight, Clyde isn’t the only visitor to Ealing… In the skies above, a flying saucer approaches – and only one person on Earth can stop it destroying London!

“Destination: Wedding” by James Goss



Rani and Gita Chandra (guest star Mina Anwar) have been invited to a dream wedding on a luxury island resort. But how did Tiff from school end up marrying a film star? And why has she asked all the worst people from her life alongside the Hollywood A-listers?



While Gita samples the canapés and criticises the flower arrangements, Rani senses something amiss… The perfect wedding comes at a price – but who will be paying?

“The Witching Tree” by Lizzie Hopley



Chasing a podcast award, encouraged by a secret source, Rani investigates a ‘haunted’ restaurant built around a twisted tree. The owners could be faking the spooky activity, but Rani soon realises the tree is not what it seems.



As a terrifying threat to planet Earth is revealed, Clyde and Phoenix are dragged into the fight. Rani is torn between revealing the truth, or keeping a secret too terrifying to broadcast…

