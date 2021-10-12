Paul McGann and India Fisher reunite for 4 new Doctor Who audios as the Eighth Doctor and Charley Pollard

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
India Fisher, Paul-McGann and Michelle-Livingstone (Big-Finish Productions)
India Fisher, Paul-McGann and Michelle-Livingstone (Big-Finish Productions, 2000)

India Fisher will return as Charley Pollard next year alongside Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor in a brand-new box set of full cast audio adventures from Big Finish Productions. 

Due for release in January 2022, Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Charlotte Pollard – The Further Adventuress (because “Edwardian adventuress …) celebrates 20 years of the Eighth Doctor at Big Finish, as he is reunited with his Edwardian companion for four exciting new escapades.  

Plus, the box set finale, “Heart of Orion,” also features actress Michelle Livingstone, reprising the role of Deeva Jansen, which she first played 20 years ago in the Doctor Who Monthly Adventure, “Sword of Orion.” 

Sword of Orion starring Paul McGann and India Fisher

Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Charlotte Pollard – The Further Adventuress is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (priced at £24.99) or digital download (at £19.99), at www.bigfinish.com, with the quartet of stories as follows: 

  • “The Mummy Speaks!” by Alan Barnes 
  • “Eclipse” by Lisa McMullin 
  • “The Slaying of the Writhing Mass” by Eddie Robson 
  • “Heart of Orion” by Nicholas Briggs 

Fisher said: “What a roller coaster these four celebratory stories take us on! We travel to Paris with an Egyptian Mummy, we meet swarms of giant moths, change the course of history and meet an old adversary who appears to have returned from the dead… I’m thrilled to be back travelling with the Doctor once again!” 

McGann added: “It’s been great to bring the Doctor and Charley back together again to celebrate 20 years of adventures with Big Finish. I can’t think of a more fitting set of celebratory stories.” 

All of time and space …

Doctor Who: Flux Happy Halloween: Doctor Who’s Series 13 ‘Flux’ arc begins Oct. 31, 2021
Doctor Who Stranded 3 Paul McGann’s audio Eighth Doctor meets the Judoon, TV Doctor Who’s rhino-headed space police
Doctor Who: The Collection - Season 17 Classic Doctor Who Season 17 announced for Blu-ray release
The Year of Martha Jones from Big Finish Productions New details for The Year of Martha Jones and Marina Sirtis’ Doctor Who debut
Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks ‘We meet at last …’ Doctor Who’s missing classic ‘Evil of the Daleks’ animated for release
Russell T Davies Russell T Davies returning as Doctor Who showrunner for 60th anniversary and beyond

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics