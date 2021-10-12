India Fisher, Paul-McGann and Michelle-Livingstone (Big-Finish Productions, 2000)

India Fisher will return as Charley Pollard next year alongside Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor in a brand-new box set of full cast audio adventures from Big Finish Productions.

Due for release in January 2022, Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Charlotte Pollard – The Further Adventuress (because “Edwardian adventuress …) celebrates 20 years of the Eighth Doctor at Big Finish, as he is reunited with his Edwardian companion for four exciting new escapades.

Plus, the box set finale, “Heart of Orion,” also features actress Michelle Livingstone, reprising the role of Deeva Jansen, which she first played 20 years ago in the Doctor Who Monthly Adventure, “Sword of Orion.”

Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Charlotte Pollard – The Further Adventuress is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (priced at £24.99) or digital download (at £19.99), at www.bigfinish.com, with the quartet of stories as follows:

“The Mummy Speaks!” by Alan Barnes

“Eclipse” by Lisa McMullin

“The Slaying of the Writhing Mass” by Eddie Robson

“Heart of Orion” by Nicholas Briggs

Fisher said: “What a roller coaster these four celebratory stories take us on! We travel to Paris with an Egyptian Mummy, we meet swarms of giant moths, change the course of history and meet an old adversary who appears to have returned from the dead… I’m thrilled to be back travelling with the Doctor once again!”

McGann added: “It’s been great to bring the Doctor and Charley back together again to celebrate 20 years of adventures with Big Finish. I can’t think of a more fitting set of celebratory stories.”