Cover artwork, cast and story details are today revealed for the first box set in a brand-new series for The Paternoster Gang, due for release in October from Big Finish Productions.



Some familiar faces are joining the crime-fighting irregulars of Paternoster Row in the forthcoming full-cast audio adventures of Madame Vastra (Neve McIntosh), Jenny (Catrin Stewart) and Strax (Dan Starkey).

In Rogues Gallery, Lisa Bowerman reprises the role of fan-favorite Victorian barmaid, Ellie Higson (as heard in Big Finish’s Jago & Litefoot series), and Paul McGann makes a guest appearance as the Eighth Doctor.

“The Paternoster Gang: Trespassers – Rogues Gallery” is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or as a digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Victorian England is home to the Great Detective, Madame Vastra, her resourceful spouse, Jenny Flint, and their loyal valet, Strax. Solving conundrums, fighting injustice and capturing criminals are all in a day’s work for the Gang – but the most dangerous threat is one that takes up residence undetected.

There are trespassers in London, and they are coming to Paternoster Row…



The three mysterious adventures in this box set are as follows:



“The Ghost and the Potato Man” by Barnaby Kay

When a criminal gang pulls off a series of impossible heists, Inspector Cotton calls upon the talents of the Great Detective to crack the case. Tipped off by Ellie Higson, the Paternoster Gang uncover a link to a baffling music hall act.

While Jenny and Vastra chase down leads in London’s dangerous underworld, Strax finds a career on the stage is beckoning…

“Symmetry of Death” by Dan Starkey

Cases are mounting for the Paternoster Gang. Three mysteries call for immediate attention: a murder, a locked room conundrum, and some acts of random vandalism. But is there a connection?

As Jenny goes undercover and Strax stakes out the suspects, Vastra finds an echo of the distant past which could be the key to the solution.

“Till Death Us Do Part” by Lisa McMullin

Jenny has decided she wants a wedding – a real wedding with Vastra, before their family and friends. But the viewing of a dress leads to misunderstandings and confusions, becoming ever more serious. The owner of the dress claims to have been jilted years before by a man both familiar and unfamiliar… the Doctor!

As tempers flare, alien forces are at work – and what’s more, there could be a trespasser in Paternoster Row.

