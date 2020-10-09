Doctor Who compatriots Strax, Jenny and Madame Vastra are coming back later this month, dealing with more unexplained phenomena, unearthly powers and unsolved mysteries in this thrilling box set of audio adventures from Big Finish Productions.

Plus, returning as Henry Gordon Jago from the Fourth Doctor TV tale “The Talons of Weng-Chiang” is the Christopher Benjamin in a festive special to put everyone in an early Christmassy mood.

Neve McIntosh, Dan Starkey and Catrin Stewart reprise their roles for a fourth and final volume of this Paternoster Gang series. In Heritage 4, the Victorian crime-fighting trio will face an evil force from the past, open a terrifying Christmas present and infiltrate an exclusive and mysterious club in three brand-new, full-cast audio adventures.

Victorian London harbours many secrets: alien visitors, strange phenomena and unearthly powers.



But a trio of investigators stands ready to delve into such mysteries: the Great Detective, Madame Vastra, her resourceful spouse, Jenny Flint, and their loyal valet, Strax.



If an impossible puzzle needs solving, or a grave injustice needs righting, help can be found on Paternoster Row.



But even heroes can never escape their past…

The three stories comprising the fourth volume of The Paternoster Gang are:

“Merry Christmas, Mr Jago” by Paul Morris — As Vastra searches for relics of prehistory, Jenny worries about security, and Strax wants to find a suitable gift for his friend. Henry Gordon Jago has been invited to spend Christmas at Paternoster Row –but when presents are unwrapped, the surprises inside could prove deadly!

“The Ghost Writers” by Roy Gill — While Jenny and Strax investigate sightings of fauns beneath streetlights and mermaids in bath-houses, Madame Vastra is invited into a different mystery. The literary members of the Antediluvian Club have strict criteria for entry, and Miss Edith Renner needs Vastra to access their secrets.

“Rulers of Earth” by Matt Fitton — Ancient forces have risen, Vastra and her friends are lost to each other, and a terrible prophecy is taking shape. A pretender to the throne allies with a force from prehistory, while an unlikely ally searches for the Paternosters. The Gang must face their destiny, as the fate of Earth is decided…

Alongside the regular cast, The Paternoster Gang: Heritage 4 also features a guest performance from Christopher Benjamin (Doctor Who, Inferno) as Henry Gordon Jago, who said: “Henry is a fun, enjoyable character who I have loved playing. At first, I worried about playing him without Litefoot as the two are so intertwined – but being able to separate him from his partner in crime did mean I had a chance to delve deeper into his character, which was great. This is comedy drama at its best”.

Actor Dan Starkey added: “The Paternoster Gang work so well together because they are a team with skillsets that complete each other; Vastra is a great detective, Jenny is a spy with martial arts skills, Strax is a formidable military man, and all three are adventurous. They gel together personality-wise – and, behind the scenes, Neve, Catrin and myself do too which is why we always have fun recording these stories!”