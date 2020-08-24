Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Tom Baker and David Tennant team up against the Daleks for Doctor Who: Out of Time

2 days ago
Jayson Peters
First part in a trilogy of Tenth Doctor team-ups …

In August 2020, the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) and the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) will team up to outwit the Daleks (Nicholas Briggs) in Big Finish Productions’ Doctor Who: Out of Time. The story is the first part of a trilogy, each part of which will feature a different pair of Doctors facing a common enemy — and the first installment is out today as of Aug. 26.

The second instalment, Out of Time 2 – The Gates of Hell by David Llewellyn, follows in June 2021, and pairs the Tenth Doctor with the Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison) fighting the Cybermen in the Catacombs of Paris.  

Finally, Out of Time 3 – Wink by Lisa McMullin, due for release in July 2022, unites the Tenth and Sixth Doctors, as David Tennant and Colin Baker take on the Weeping Angels on a distant planet where no one has the power of sight. 

Doctor Who: Out of Time

The Cathedral of Contemplation is an enigma, existing outside time. It turns through history, opening its doors across the universe to offer solace to those in need. 

Occasionally, the Doctor drops in – when he’s avoiding his destiny, it’s an ideal place to get some perspective. Only, he’s already there several lives earlier, so when dimension barriers break down, his past and present collide. 

And when the Daleks invade and commandeer the Cathedral, two Doctors must unite to stop them – or face extermination twice over! 

“Tom Baker was obviously the first Doctor that I knew,” said childhood Doctor Who fan and Tenth Doctor himself, David Tennant. “I was small when he took over and I grew up through the seven years that he was the Doctor. I was a massive fan. I met him in John Menzies in Glasgow and he signed my book. I had a doll of him. All that. Tom Baker was very much the Doctor. There is something about the way he is associated with the character that seems utterly timeless.

“Why do we love multi-Doctor stories? I suppose it’s the band all coming together, isn’t it? I remember as a kid I’d read about things like The Three Doctors and could only imagine how exciting that must have been. And then The Five Doctors happened and, well, five Doctors didn’t really get together in the end but three Doctors and a man in a wig and some clips of Tom Baker all got together, and that was exciting enough. Just the idea that Doctors should come together, it’s exciting.” 

Writer Matt Fitton said: “Of course it was hugely exciting – with a certain amount of pressure too – to bring together two of the most iconic Doctors, cemented in the public imagination from new and classic TV eras of Doctor Who. I thought putting them up against the Daleks – the Doctor’s most persistent enemy – would bring out all the ways in which they are at once the same Time Lord – and also very different versions too. We find them both at particular points in their lives. The Tenth Doctor is avoiding his destiny; and the Fourth Doctor is wandering alone, missing a friend – but even he may be shocked at what his future holds…” 

Producer David Richardson added: “As fans we’re fascinated by the idea of different incarnations of the Doctor meeting, and Out of Time celebrates that. It’s a series where pairs of Doctors come together to battle a familiar enemy – and we begin with Tom Baker and David Tennant battling Daleks together. How brilliant is that? And there’s lots of exciting combinations yet to come.”

All of time and space …

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

