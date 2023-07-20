Once and Future: A Genius for War – a game of chess for Davros and the Doctor …

The Doctor's journey up and down his own timeline continues in the latest adventure of Big Finish’s 60th anniversary series with Once and Future: A Genius for War ...

Sylvester McCoy stars as the Seventh Doctor in a battle of wits with his greatest enemy, in Once and Future: A Genius for War, a full-cast Doctor Who audio drama released today.



Davros (Terry Molloy), the General (Ken Bones) and Veklin (Beth Chalmers) are just some of the familiar faces encountered as the Doctor tries to find out more about the mysterious weapon which injured him during the Time War.



Doctor Who – Once and Future: A Genius for War, written by Jonathan Morris, is now available to own as a single-disc collector’s edition CD (+ download for just £10.99), or digital download only (for just £8.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

In the midst of the Time War, the Time Lords have received a communication from Falkus, the prison moon of Skaro. Its sole inmate, Davros, wishes to make them an offer.



He will help them win the Time War… but only if the Doctor comes to his rescue.

Writer Morris said: “I was thrilled to be asked to write for the 60th anniversary audio series. Working on other Big Finish things, I’d occasionally caught a tantalising glimpse of a page of script or overheard actors in the studio recording a scene which I didn’t know about. And I was all, ‘Oh, that sounds terribly exciting, I wish they’d ask me to do something’. And then, out of the blue, they did!



“I had two main thoughts, though, which you could consider part of my ‘brief to self’. It needed to deal with a significant part of the series mythology – it couldn’t be ‘just another Doctor Who story’. And rather than being written in the style of the Seventh Doctor’s era it had to be a contemporary piece because it’s not only a celebration of the past, it’s a celebration of the fact that it’s still going.”

McCoy added: “Doctor Who was only supposed to last for six weeks and it’s now sixty years! It’s astonishing.



“I’m sure the other Doctors and companions will tell you, when they meet people throughout the world, many of them say ‘Doctor Who inspired me to become a doctor’, ‘Doctor Who inspired me to become a scientist’, or ‘Doctor Who inspired me and helped me to get through life’. It’s extraordinary. What a blessing to be in such a wonderful program.”

