Anakin and Obi-Wan must decide whether to help Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue Palpatine in “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” an all-new episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

‘Old Friends Not Forgotten’ – It’s the beginning of the end for Star Wars: The Clone Wars (again)

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Jayson Peters

With Ahsoka Tano back in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and her returning story arc complete, the stage is set for the Siege of Mandalore and the end of the titular Clone Wars and the Galactic Republic itself.

In “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” the ninth of the final 12 Clone Wars episodes on Disney+, Ahsoka Tano reaches out to Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi seeking assistance to secure the capture of longtime adversary and former Sith Lord Maul, but the news of Grievous’ attack on Coruscant and Palpatine’s capture forces a difficult decision for the Jedi.

More on Clone Wars’ final season:

There are only four episodes left in the 12 episodes of Season 7, the final season of The Clone Wars:

Episode 709 — “Old Friends Not Forgotten” (April 17): Anakin and Obi-Wan must decide whether to help Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue Palpatine.

Episode 710 — “The Phantom Apprentice” (April 24): Ahsoka and Republic forces confront Maul on Mandalore.

Episode 711 — “Shattered”

Episode 712 — “Victory and Death”

