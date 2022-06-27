Big name guest stars join Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor in a brand-new box set of full-cast audio dramas, due for release in August 2022 by Big Finish Productions.



Comedian and actress Josie Lawrence (EastEnders, Fat Friends, Whose Line Is It Anyway?) makes her Big Finish debut in Salvation Nine as the peaceful Sontaran, Gaznak. Pooja Shah (EastEnders, Class) also features as Navarch Al-Hanin — a commander of the massed death fleets of an intergalactic alliance.



Plus, guest starring in Last of the Zetacene is Maureen O’Brien — who originally played the First Doctor’s companion Vicki on screen in 1965. The beloved actress will be doing double-duty, voicing both Selo (a rich financier part of a gaming circle) and First Gyra (a dancing superstar spider).

Doctor Who — The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Into the Stars is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set (+ download for just £24.99) or a digital download only (for just £19.99) from www.bigfinish.com.

The glittering ensemble cast also includes acclaimed actor Pip Torrens (The Crown, Poldark), Dan Starkey (Doctor Who), Alice Feetham (Boiling Point, Save Me), Lily Bevan (Doctor Who), Nicolas Colicos (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Thalissa Teixeira (Ragdoll, Anne Boleyn), and Amy Manson (Spencer, The Nevers, Atlantis).

Distant worlds, alien cultures, vessels of exploration – the Doctor is never more at home than when he’s out among the stars.



But that’s where travellers face the greatest dangers, and where the Doctor’s help is needed most…

The three action-packed adventures in this box set are:

“Salvation Nine” by Timothy X Atack — The Doctor happens upon an unusual outpost – and discovers it is about to be annihilated. To save Salvation Nine, he must rally people for whom war is an alien concept – and protect the future of the Sontaran race!



“Last Of The Zetacene” by James Kettle — The rich and the criminal rub shoulders on Stage Three spaceport – and play high-stakes games for valuable prizes. The Doctor is always interested in endangered species, and the Zetacene is more endangered than most…



“Break The Ice” by Tim Foley — On a chilly space station, the Doctor meets a group of scientists experimenting with cryogenics. But when one subject returns from extreme sub-zero temperatures, he does not return alone. A creature awakens that can freeze the soul with icy fingers – Jack Frost!

Maureen O’Brien and Christopher Eccleston (Big Finish Productions)

Maureen O’Brien said: “Christopher Eccleston is absolutely lovely and wonderful. It was great working with him – we had a glorious day of much laughter. He has really high standards for the script and brings an honesty, depth and truth to his work. I have real respect for him.



“For me, he’s a brilliant successor to William Hartnell because [his Doctor] has a quality of real danger, who could allow his rage to run away from him but he keeps it in check. He’s also a man on a quest, with a purpose and a passion. All of those things could have come directly from Bill.



“I’ve done some funny scripts in my time but Last of the Zetacene is the best. It’s funnier than anything I’ve ever done before in my life. It’s just wonderful — the characters, ideas, and language are all extraordinary. It’s a gift.



Josie Lawrence added: “Salvation Nine is a wonderful script — very funny but also incredibly moving. It explores the serious issue of ‘how do you make up for your past?’. It was great to play an alien who’s known for being so vicious and hostile and seeing them turn good. I was very proud to be playing Gaznak.



“I’ve always been a Doctor Who fan and I remember [as a child] being fascinated by the magic of it. I love science fiction full-stop. I find the flights of fantasy to be wonderful.”