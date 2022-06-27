First Doctor companion actress joins Ninth Doctor audio adventure

34 seconds ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor goes ‘Into the Stars’ to meet pacifist Sontarans

Big name guest stars join Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor in a brand-new box set of full-cast audio dramas, due for release in August 2022 by Big Finish Productions.

Comedian and actress Josie Lawrence (EastEnders, Fat Friends, Whose Line Is It Anyway?) makes her Big Finish debut in Salvation Nine as the peaceful Sontaran, Gaznak. Pooja Shah (EastEnders, Class) also features as Navarch Al-Hanin — a commander of the massed death fleets of an intergalactic alliance.

Plus, guest starring in Last of the Zetacene is Maureen O’Brien — who originally played the First Doctor’s companion Vicki on screen in 1965. The beloved actress will be doing double-duty, voicing both Selo (a rich financier part of a gaming circle) and First Gyra (a dancing superstar spider). 

Doctor Who — The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Into the Stars is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set (+ download for just £24.99) or a digital download only (for just £19.99) from www.bigfinish.com

The glittering ensemble cast also includes acclaimed actor Pip Torrens (The Crown, Poldark), Dan Starkey (Doctor Who), Alice Feetham (Boiling Point, Save Me), Lily Bevan (Doctor Who), Nicolas Colicos (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Thalissa Teixeira (Ragdoll, Anne Boleyn), and Amy Manson (Spencer, The Nevers, Atlantis).

Distant worlds, alien cultures, vessels of exploration – the Doctor is never more at home than when he’s out among the stars. 

But that’s where travellers face the greatest dangers, and where the Doctor’s help is needed most… 

The three action-packed adventures in this box set are:

“Salvation Nine” by Timothy X Atack — The Doctor happens upon an unusual outpost – and discovers it is about to be annihilated. To save Salvation Nine, he must rally people for whom war is an alien concept – and protect the future of the Sontaran race! 
 
“Last Of The Zetacene” by James Kettle — The rich and the criminal rub shoulders on Stage Three spaceport – and play high-stakes games for valuable prizes. The Doctor is always interested in endangered species, and the Zetacene is more endangered than most… 
 
“Break The Ice” by Tim Foley — On a chilly space station, the Doctor meets a group of scientists experimenting with cryogenics. But when one subject returns from extreme sub-zero temperatures, he does not return alone. A creature awakens that can freeze the soul with icy fingers – Jack Frost!

Maureen O'Brien and Christopher Eccleston
Maureen O’Brien and Christopher Eccleston (Big Finish Productions)

Maureen O’Brien said: “Christopher Eccleston is absolutely lovely and wonderful. It was great working with him – we had a glorious day of much laughter. He has really high standards for the script and brings an honesty, depth and truth to his work. I have real respect for him.

“For me, he’s a brilliant successor to William Hartnell because [his Doctor] has a quality of real danger, who could allow his rage to run away from him but he keeps it in check. He’s also a man on a quest, with a purpose and a passion. All of those things could have come directly from Bill.

“I’ve done some funny scripts in my time but Last of the Zetacene is the best. It’s funnier than anything I’ve ever done before in my life. It’s just wonderful — the characters, ideas, and language are all extraordinary. It’s a gift. 

Josie Lawrence added: “Salvation Nine is a wonderful script — very funny but also incredibly moving. It explores the serious issue of ‘how do you make up for your past?’. It was great to play an alien who’s known for being so vicious and hostile and seeing them turn good. I was very proud to be playing Gaznak. 

“I’ve always been a Doctor Who fan and I remember [as a child] being fascinated by the magic of it. I love science fiction full-stop. I find the flights of fantasy to be wonderful.” 

All of time and space …

Fourth Doctor Adventures: More Tom Baker audio dramas
The Eighth Doctor Adventures: What Lies Inside? Paul McGann vs. Daleks and Weeping Angels in new Eighth Doctor Adventures
The War Master: Self-Defence 15-year Doctor Who reunion for Derek Jacobi, David Tennant
From Doctor Horrible to Doctor Who: Neil Patrick Harris joins 60th anniversary special
Don’t Wink? David Tennant and Colin Baker have their eye on the Weeping Angels
Doctor Who – The Ninth Adventures: Into the Stars Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor goes ‘Into the Stars’ to meet pacifist Sontarans

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics