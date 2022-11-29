Ninth Doctor audio adventures continue in February 2023

12 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Ninth Doctor Adventures
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Christopher Eccleston is joined by a star-studded ensemble cast in a brand-new box set of full-cast Ninth Doctor audio dramas, due for release in February 2023 from Big Finish Productions.  
 
Alien threats come in many forms – and many different hues. A charity shop where customers vanish, a 1920s gentleman’s club besieged by giant plants, and a distant colony planet where death hides in darkness – wherever they manifest, the Doctor is on hand to fight every shade of fear… 

Legendary comedian and actor Frank Skinner guest stars in The Colour of Terror as Pete Snow – a nosy neighbour who gets roped into investigating a junk shop with the Doctor. 

 Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor AdventuresShades of Fear is now available to pre-order for just £24.99 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £19.99 (download only) from www.bigfinish.com.  
 
The Colour Of Terror by Lizzie Hopley 
The Blooming Menace by James Kettle 
Red Darkness by Roy Gill 

Frank Skinner said: “I loved the Ninth Doctor [on TV]. Chris was brilliant with an amazing energy. I was very sad when he left but I’m glad we’ve got that one series as it’s an absolute corker. Without him, I don’t think we’d have everything we’ve had since. It’s pretty exciting viewing Chris as the Ninth Doctor close up. 

 “I listen to Big Finish regularly and it’s great because it can take it anywhere. No-one ever listens to the same recording – we’ve all got our own versions [in our imagination] and that makes it very intimate. I’m a big fan of audio.” 
 
Director Helen Goldwyn added: “When Lizzie Hopley said she’d written the role of Pete specifically with Frank Skinner in mind, I thought we had to try! As Frank is a Doctor Who fan he said yes pretty much immediately.  
 
“As soon as Chris and Frank met, they hit it off and you could see the mutual respect and admiration which was lovely to be around. Frank did admit to his Doctor Who passion. Chris is such a humble guy and he understands the love and affection people have for it. It was really good fun, with lots of anecdotes being told.” 

Also joining Christopher Eccleston and Frank Skinner in this exciting box set are Dave Hearn (The Goes Wrong Show), Susan Penhaligon (A Fine Romance, Doctor Who), Laura Rollins (Doctors), actor and impressionist Luke Kempner, Clive Hayward (Anything Goes), Harki Bhambra (Our Girl, Coronation Street), and Moyo Akandé (The Cry). 

All of time and space …

Big Finish announces ‘Once and Future’ audio series to mark 60 years of Doctor Who
Doctor Who — The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Hidden Depths Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor meets Sea Devils in Hidden Depths audio set
THE WAR MASTER: ANTI-GENESIS More Derek Jacobi War Master audios from Big Finish
BBC introduces 15th Doctor’s companion, Ruby Sunday
Stephen Noonan More Doctor Who audio adventures with Stephen Noonan’s First Doctor
New Doctor Who episodes will screen exclusively on Disney+ outside UK

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com